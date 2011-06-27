Estimated values
2014 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,306
|$6,845
|$8,329
|Clean
|$5,026
|$6,492
|$7,871
|Average
|$4,467
|$5,785
|$6,955
|Rough
|$3,908
|$5,079
|$6,040
Estimated values
2014 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,282
|$8,120
|$9,893
|Clean
|$5,950
|$7,701
|$9,350
|Average
|$5,288
|$6,864
|$8,262
|Rough
|$4,626
|$6,026
|$7,175
Estimated values
2014 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,036
|$8,032
|$9,942
|Clean
|$5,718
|$7,617
|$9,396
|Average
|$5,082
|$6,789
|$8,303
|Rough
|$4,445
|$5,960
|$7,210
Estimated values
2014 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,724
|$8,661
|$10,529
|Clean
|$6,370
|$8,214
|$9,951
|Average
|$5,661
|$7,321
|$8,793
|Rough
|$4,952
|$6,427
|$7,636