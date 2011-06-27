Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,841
|$2,265
|Clean
|$926
|$1,627
|$2,004
|Average
|$677
|$1,199
|$1,481
|Rough
|$429
|$771
|$959
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,110
|$1,799
|$2,168
|Clean
|$979
|$1,590
|$1,918
|Average
|$716
|$1,172
|$1,418
|Rough
|$454
|$754
|$918
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,034
|$2,060
|$2,608
|Clean
|$912
|$1,820
|$2,308
|Average
|$667
|$1,342
|$1,706
|Rough
|$423
|$863
|$1,104
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$2,190
|$2,707
|Clean
|$1,079
|$1,936
|$2,394
|Average
|$790
|$1,427
|$1,770
|Rough
|$500
|$918
|$1,146
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,921
|$2,378
|Clean
|$941
|$1,698
|$2,103
|Average
|$689
|$1,251
|$1,555
|Rough
|$436
|$805
|$1,006
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,512
|$3,272
|$4,213
|Clean
|$1,333
|$2,892
|$3,727
|Average
|$976
|$2,131
|$2,755
|Rough
|$618
|$1,371
|$1,783
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,874
|$2,307
|Clean
|$941
|$1,657
|$2,041
|Average
|$689
|$1,221
|$1,509
|Rough
|$436
|$785
|$977
Estimated values
1996 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,154
|$2,143
|$2,670
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,894
|$2,362
|Average
|$744
|$1,396
|$1,746
|Rough
|$472
|$898
|$1,130