Estimated values
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,827
|$33,121
|$37,692
|Clean
|$22,067
|$29,516
|$33,597
|Average
|$16,548
|$22,306
|$25,407
|Rough
|$11,028
|$15,096
|$17,217
Estimated values
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,736
|$30,333
|$34,519
|Clean
|$20,209
|$27,032
|$30,769
|Average
|$15,154
|$20,428
|$23,268
|Rough
|$10,100
|$13,825
|$15,768
Estimated values
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,220
|$40,318
|$45,881
|Clean
|$26,861
|$35,929
|$40,896
|Average
|$20,142
|$27,152
|$30,927
|Rough
|$13,424
|$18,376
|$20,958
Estimated values
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,582
|$30,127
|$34,285
|Clean
|$20,072
|$26,848
|$30,560
|Average
|$15,051
|$20,290
|$23,111
|Rough
|$10,031
|$13,731
|$15,661