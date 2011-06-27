Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,293
|$2,820
|$3,108
|Clean
|$2,018
|$2,486
|$2,741
|Average
|$1,468
|$1,818
|$2,007
|Rough
|$917
|$1,149
|$1,272
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$2,628
|$2,905
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,316
|$2,562
|Average
|$1,358
|$1,694
|$1,875
|Rough
|$848
|$1,071
|$1,189
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,215
|$2,732
|$3,015
|Clean
|$1,949
|$2,409
|$2,659
|Average
|$1,417
|$1,761
|$1,946
|Rough
|$886
|$1,113
|$1,234
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,215
|$2,732
|$3,015
|Clean
|$1,949
|$2,409
|$2,659
|Average
|$1,417
|$1,761
|$1,946
|Rough
|$886
|$1,113
|$1,234
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$2,491
|$2,761
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,196
|$2,435
|Average
|$1,280
|$1,606
|$1,782
|Rough
|$800
|$1,015
|$1,130
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$2,491
|$2,761
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,196
|$2,435
|Average
|$1,280
|$1,606
|$1,782
|Rough
|$800
|$1,015
|$1,130
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,279
|$2,804
|$3,092
|Clean
|$2,006
|$2,471
|$2,726
|Average
|$1,459
|$1,807
|$1,996
|Rough
|$911
|$1,142
|$1,265
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$2,628
|$2,905
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,316
|$2,562
|Average
|$1,358
|$1,694
|$1,875
|Rough
|$848
|$1,071
|$1,189