Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,293$2,820$3,108
Clean$2,018$2,486$2,741
Average$1,468$1,818$2,007
Rough$917$1,149$1,272
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,122$2,628$2,905
Clean$1,867$2,316$2,562
Average$1,358$1,694$1,875
Rough$848$1,071$1,189
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,215$2,732$3,015
Clean$1,949$2,409$2,659
Average$1,417$1,761$1,946
Rough$886$1,113$1,234
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,215$2,732$3,015
Clean$1,949$2,409$2,659
Average$1,417$1,761$1,946
Rough$886$1,113$1,234
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,001$2,491$2,761
Clean$1,761$2,196$2,435
Average$1,280$1,606$1,782
Rough$800$1,015$1,130
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,001$2,491$2,761
Clean$1,761$2,196$2,435
Average$1,280$1,606$1,782
Rough$800$1,015$1,130
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,279$2,804$3,092
Clean$2,006$2,471$2,726
Average$1,459$1,807$1,996
Rough$911$1,142$1,265
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,122$2,628$2,905
Clean$1,867$2,316$2,562
Average$1,358$1,694$1,875
Rough$848$1,071$1,189
Sell my 2003 Oldsmobile Alero with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Alero near you

FAQ

FAQ

The value of a used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero ranges from $848 to $2,905, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Oldsmobile Alero is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.