Estimated values
2007 Audi Q7 4.2 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,158
|$4,149
|$4,705
|Clean
|$2,950
|$3,872
|$4,383
|Average
|$2,534
|$3,316
|$3,738
|Rough
|$2,117
|$2,761
|$3,093
2007 Audi Q7 3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,242
|$2,732
|$3,011
|Clean
|$2,094
|$2,550
|$2,804
|Average
|$1,799
|$2,184
|$2,392
|Rough
|$1,503
|$1,818
|$1,979
2007 Audi Q7 4.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,704
|$5,151
|$5,961
|Clean
|$3,460
|$4,807
|$5,552
|Average
|$2,971
|$4,117
|$4,736
|Rough
|$2,483
|$3,428
|$3,919
2007 Audi Q7 3.6 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,809
|$4,095
|$4,812
|Clean
|$2,624
|$3,821
|$4,482
|Average
|$2,253
|$3,273
|$3,823
|Rough
|$1,883
|$2,725
|$3,164