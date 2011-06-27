Estimated values
1997 Nissan 240SX LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,410
|$7,701
|$10,013
|Clean
|$3,011
|$6,819
|$8,871
|Average
|$2,214
|$5,057
|$6,588
|Rough
|$1,418
|$3,294
|$4,304
Estimated values
1997 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,267
|$7,742
|$10,150
|Clean
|$2,885
|$6,856
|$8,993
|Average
|$2,122
|$5,084
|$6,678
|Rough
|$1,358
|$3,311
|$4,364
Estimated values
1997 Nissan 240SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,839
|$7,356
|$9,787
|Clean
|$2,507
|$6,514
|$8,671
|Average
|$1,844
|$4,830
|$6,440
|Rough
|$1,180
|$3,146
|$4,208