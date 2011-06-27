Estimated values
2019 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,015
|$22,752
|$24,972
|Clean
|$20,629
|$22,342
|$24,499
|Average
|$19,859
|$21,521
|$23,555
|Rough
|$19,088
|$20,700
|$22,610
Estimated values
2019 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,971
|$19,815
|$22,150
|Clean
|$17,641
|$19,457
|$21,731
|Average
|$16,982
|$18,742
|$20,893
|Rough
|$16,323
|$18,027
|$20,055
Estimated values
2019 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,221
|$18,905
|$21,041
|Clean
|$16,906
|$18,564
|$20,643
|Average
|$16,274
|$17,881
|$19,847
|Rough
|$15,643
|$17,199
|$19,051