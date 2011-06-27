Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835
Estimated values
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,365
|$1,758
|Clean
|$530
|$1,218
|$1,574
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$273
|$629
|$835