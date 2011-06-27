Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$2,013
|$2,508
|Clean
|$925
|$1,796
|$2,244
|Average
|$701
|$1,362
|$1,718
|Rough
|$477
|$928
|$1,192
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,319
|$2,772
|Clean
|$1,263
|$2,069
|$2,481
|Average
|$957
|$1,569
|$1,899
|Rough
|$652
|$1,069
|$1,317
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,381
|$2,845
|Clean
|$1,297
|$2,125
|$2,547
|Average
|$983
|$1,611
|$1,949
|Rough
|$670
|$1,097
|$1,352
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,675
|$3,333
|Clean
|$1,229
|$2,387
|$2,983
|Average
|$932
|$1,810
|$2,283
|Rough
|$634
|$1,233
|$1,584
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$2,651
|$3,122
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,365
|$2,794
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,793
|$2,139
|Rough
|$785
|$1,222
|$1,483
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,124
|$2,519
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,895
|$2,255
|Average
|$900
|$1,437
|$1,726
|Rough
|$613
|$979
|$1,197
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,020
|$1,981
|$2,468
|Clean
|$910
|$1,767
|$2,209
|Average
|$690
|$1,340
|$1,691
|Rough
|$470
|$913
|$1,173
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$2,086
|$2,495
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,861
|$2,233
|Average
|$859
|$1,411
|$1,709
|Rough
|$585
|$961
|$1,185
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,333
|$2,748
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,082
|$2,460
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,578
|$1,883
|Rough
|$691
|$1,075
|$1,306
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$569
|$1,209
|$1,535
|Clean
|$508
|$1,078
|$1,374
|Average
|$385
|$818
|$1,052
|Rough
|$262
|$557
|$729
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,602
|$3,097
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,321
|$2,772
|Average
|$1,089
|$1,760
|$2,122
|Rough
|$741
|$1,199
|$1,472
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,915
|$2,262
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,708
|$2,024
|Average
|$825
|$1,295
|$1,550
|Rough
|$562
|$882
|$1,075
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,425
|$2,868
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,164
|$2,567
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,641
|$1,965
|Rough
|$708
|$1,118
|$1,363
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,232
|$2,620
|Clean
|$1,297
|$1,992
|$2,345
|Average
|$983
|$1,510
|$1,795
|Rough
|$670
|$1,029
|$1,245