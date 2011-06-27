  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Appraisal value

1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,037$2,013$2,508
Clean$925$1,796$2,244
Average$701$1,362$1,718
Rough$477$928$1,192
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,415$2,319$2,772
Clean$1,263$2,069$2,481
Average$957$1,569$1,899
Rough$652$1,069$1,317
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,454$2,381$2,845
Clean$1,297$2,125$2,547
Average$983$1,611$1,949
Rough$670$1,097$1,352
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,378$2,675$3,333
Clean$1,229$2,387$2,983
Average$932$1,810$2,283
Rough$634$1,233$1,584
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,704$2,651$3,122
Clean$1,520$2,365$2,794
Average$1,153$1,793$2,139
Rough$785$1,222$1,483
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,331$2,124$2,519
Clean$1,187$1,895$2,255
Average$900$1,437$1,726
Rough$613$979$1,197
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,020$1,981$2,468
Clean$910$1,767$2,209
Average$690$1,340$1,691
Rough$470$913$1,173
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,270$2,086$2,495
Clean$1,133$1,861$2,233
Average$859$1,411$1,709
Rough$585$961$1,185
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,333$2,748
Clean$1,339$2,082$2,460
Average$1,015$1,578$1,883
Rough$691$1,075$1,306
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$569$1,209$1,535
Clean$508$1,078$1,374
Average$385$818$1,052
Rough$262$557$729
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,610$2,602$3,097
Clean$1,436$2,321$2,772
Average$1,089$1,760$2,122
Rough$741$1,199$1,472
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,220$1,915$2,262
Clean$1,088$1,708$2,024
Average$825$1,295$1,550
Rough$562$882$1,075
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,538$2,425$2,868
Clean$1,372$2,164$2,567
Average$1,040$1,641$1,965
Rough$708$1,118$1,363
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,454$2,232$2,620
Clean$1,297$1,992$2,345
Average$983$1,510$1,795
Rough$670$1,029$1,245
Sell my 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $910 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,767 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $910 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,767 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $910 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,767 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $470 to $2,468, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.