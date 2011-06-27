Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,556
|$23,051
|$24,974
|Clean
|$21,161
|$22,635
|$24,502
|Average
|$20,371
|$21,804
|$23,557
|Rough
|$19,580
|$20,972
|$22,612
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,470
|$19,284
|$21,582
|Clean
|$17,149
|$18,936
|$21,173
|Average
|$16,509
|$18,240
|$20,357
|Rough
|$15,868
|$17,545
|$19,541
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,372
|$16,738
|$18,478
|Clean
|$15,090
|$16,436
|$18,129
|Average
|$14,527
|$15,832
|$17,430
|Rough
|$13,963
|$15,228
|$16,731
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,450
|$22,153
|$24,326
|Clean
|$20,075
|$21,753
|$23,866
|Average
|$19,325
|$20,954
|$22,945
|Rough
|$18,576
|$20,155
|$22,025
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,438
|$16,995
|$18,969
|Clean
|$15,155
|$16,688
|$18,611
|Average
|$14,589
|$16,075
|$17,893
|Rough
|$14,023
|$15,462
|$17,175
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,525
|$20,368
|$22,705
|Clean
|$18,185
|$20,001
|$22,276
|Average
|$17,506
|$19,266
|$21,417
|Rough
|$16,827
|$18,531
|$20,558
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,743
|$18,413
|$20,532
|Clean
|$16,436
|$18,081
|$20,144
|Average
|$15,823
|$17,417
|$19,367
|Rough
|$15,209
|$16,752
|$18,590
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,111
|$16,653
|$18,606
|Clean
|$14,834
|$16,352
|$18,254
|Average
|$14,280
|$15,751
|$17,550
|Rough
|$13,726
|$15,151
|$16,846
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,679
|$18,347
|$20,463
|Clean
|$16,373
|$18,016
|$20,076
|Average
|$15,761
|$17,354
|$19,302
|Rough
|$15,150
|$16,692
|$18,528
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,012
|$19,709
|$21,865
|Clean
|$17,682
|$19,354
|$21,451
|Average
|$17,022
|$18,643
|$20,624
|Rough
|$16,361
|$17,932
|$19,797
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,232
|$35,897
|$36,853
|Clean
|$34,587
|$35,250
|$36,156
|Average
|$33,295
|$33,954
|$34,762
|Rough
|$32,003
|$32,659
|$33,368
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,787
|$20,498
|$22,673
|Clean
|$18,442
|$20,128
|$22,244
|Average
|$17,753
|$19,388
|$21,386
|Rough
|$17,065
|$18,648
|$20,529
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,809
|$18,356
|$20,324
|Clean
|$16,501
|$18,025
|$19,940
|Average
|$15,885
|$17,363
|$19,171
|Rough
|$15,268
|$16,700
|$18,402
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,262
|$18,945
|$21,082
|Clean
|$16,946
|$18,603
|$20,683
|Average
|$16,313
|$17,920
|$19,886
|Rough
|$15,680
|$17,236
|$19,088
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,212
|$21,936
|$24,134
|Clean
|$19,842
|$21,540
|$23,678
|Average
|$19,100
|$20,749
|$22,765
|Rough
|$18,359
|$19,957
|$21,852
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,239
|$18,879
|$20,962
|Clean
|$16,923
|$18,538
|$20,565
|Average
|$16,291
|$17,857
|$19,772
|Rough
|$15,659
|$17,176
|$18,979
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,299
|$24,015
|$26,210
|Clean
|$21,890
|$23,582
|$25,715
|Average
|$21,073
|$22,715
|$24,723
|Rough
|$20,255
|$21,849
|$23,732
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,030
|$19,736
|$21,905
|Clean
|$17,700
|$19,380
|$21,490
|Average
|$17,038
|$18,668
|$20,662
|Rough
|$16,377
|$17,956
|$19,833
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,504
|$20,226
|$22,417
|Clean
|$18,165
|$19,862
|$21,993
|Average
|$17,486
|$19,132
|$21,145
|Rough
|$16,808
|$18,402
|$20,297
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,766
|$22,182
|$24,004
|Clean
|$20,386
|$21,782
|$23,550
|Average
|$19,624
|$20,982
|$22,642
|Rough
|$18,863
|$20,181
|$21,734
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,780
|$21,506
|$23,703
|Clean
|$19,417
|$21,118
|$23,254
|Average
|$18,692
|$20,342
|$22,358
|Rough
|$17,967
|$19,566
|$21,461