Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,556$23,051$24,974
Clean$21,161$22,635$24,502
Average$20,371$21,804$23,557
Rough$19,580$20,972$22,612
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,470$19,284$21,582
Clean$17,149$18,936$21,173
Average$16,509$18,240$20,357
Rough$15,868$17,545$19,541
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,372$16,738$18,478
Clean$15,090$16,436$18,129
Average$14,527$15,832$17,430
Rough$13,963$15,228$16,731
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,450$22,153$24,326
Clean$20,075$21,753$23,866
Average$19,325$20,954$22,945
Rough$18,576$20,155$22,025
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,438$16,995$18,969
Clean$15,155$16,688$18,611
Average$14,589$16,075$17,893
Rough$14,023$15,462$17,175
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,525$20,368$22,705
Clean$18,185$20,001$22,276
Average$17,506$19,266$21,417
Rough$16,827$18,531$20,558
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,743$18,413$20,532
Clean$16,436$18,081$20,144
Average$15,823$17,417$19,367
Rough$15,209$16,752$18,590
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,111$16,653$18,606
Clean$14,834$16,352$18,254
Average$14,280$15,751$17,550
Rough$13,726$15,151$16,846
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,679$18,347$20,463
Clean$16,373$18,016$20,076
Average$15,761$17,354$19,302
Rough$15,150$16,692$18,528
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,012$19,709$21,865
Clean$17,682$19,354$21,451
Average$17,022$18,643$20,624
Rough$16,361$17,932$19,797
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,232$35,897$36,853
Clean$34,587$35,250$36,156
Average$33,295$33,954$34,762
Rough$32,003$32,659$33,368
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,787$20,498$22,673
Clean$18,442$20,128$22,244
Average$17,753$19,388$21,386
Rough$17,065$18,648$20,529
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,809$18,356$20,324
Clean$16,501$18,025$19,940
Average$15,885$17,363$19,171
Rough$15,268$16,700$18,402
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,262$18,945$21,082
Clean$16,946$18,603$20,683
Average$16,313$17,920$19,886
Rough$15,680$17,236$19,088
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,212$21,936$24,134
Clean$19,842$21,540$23,678
Average$19,100$20,749$22,765
Rough$18,359$19,957$21,852
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,239$18,879$20,962
Clean$16,923$18,538$20,565
Average$16,291$17,857$19,772
Rough$15,659$17,176$18,979
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,299$24,015$26,210
Clean$21,890$23,582$25,715
Average$21,073$22,715$24,723
Rough$20,255$21,849$23,732
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,030$19,736$21,905
Clean$17,700$19,380$21,490
Average$17,038$18,668$20,662
Rough$16,377$17,956$19,833
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,504$20,226$22,417
Clean$18,165$19,862$21,993
Average$17,486$19,132$21,145
Rough$16,808$18,402$20,297
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,766$22,182$24,004
Clean$20,386$21,782$23,550
Average$19,624$20,982$22,642
Rough$18,863$20,181$21,734
Estimated values
2019 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,780$21,506$23,703
Clean$19,417$21,118$23,254
Average$18,692$20,342$22,358
Rough$17,967$19,566$21,461
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,155 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,688 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.