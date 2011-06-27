Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,969
|$24,789
|$27,764
|Clean
|$21,426
|$24,176
|$27,030
|Average
|$20,340
|$22,950
|$25,561
|Rough
|$19,254
|$21,725
|$24,092
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,640
|$23,513
|$26,537
|Clean
|$20,130
|$22,932
|$25,835
|Average
|$19,109
|$21,770
|$24,431
|Rough
|$18,089
|$20,607
|$23,027
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,880
|$19,499
|$22,243
|Clean
|$16,463
|$19,017
|$21,655
|Average
|$15,628
|$18,053
|$20,478
|Rough
|$14,793
|$17,089
|$19,302
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,943
|$18,417
|$21,009
|Clean
|$15,549
|$17,962
|$20,454
|Average
|$14,761
|$17,051
|$19,342
|Rough
|$13,973
|$16,141
|$18,231
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,502
|$21,374
|$24,381
|Clean
|$18,045
|$20,845
|$23,737
|Average
|$17,130
|$19,788
|$22,447
|Rough
|$16,215
|$18,732
|$21,157
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,071
|$16,385
|$18,804
|Clean
|$13,723
|$15,980
|$18,307
|Average
|$13,028
|$15,170
|$17,312
|Rough
|$12,332
|$14,360
|$16,317
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,045
|$20,846
|$23,779
|Clean
|$17,599
|$20,331
|$23,150
|Average
|$16,707
|$19,300
|$21,892
|Rough
|$15,815
|$18,269
|$20,635
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,507
|$21,378
|$24,387
|Clean
|$18,049
|$20,850
|$23,742
|Average
|$17,134
|$19,793
|$22,452
|Rough
|$16,219
|$18,736
|$21,162