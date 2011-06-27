  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2016 Honda Odyssey
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Honda Odyssey Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,969$24,789$27,764
Clean$21,426$24,176$27,030
Average$20,340$22,950$25,561
Rough$19,254$21,725$24,092
Sell my 2016 Honda Odyssey with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Odyssey near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,640$23,513$26,537
Clean$20,130$22,932$25,835
Average$19,109$21,770$24,431
Rough$18,089$20,607$23,027
Sell my 2016 Honda Odyssey with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Odyssey near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,880$19,499$22,243
Clean$16,463$19,017$21,655
Average$15,628$18,053$20,478
Rough$14,793$17,089$19,302
Sell my 2016 Honda Odyssey with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Odyssey near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,943$18,417$21,009
Clean$15,549$17,962$20,454
Average$14,761$17,051$19,342
Rough$13,973$16,141$18,231
Sell my 2016 Honda Odyssey with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Odyssey near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,502$21,374$24,381
Clean$18,045$20,845$23,737
Average$17,130$19,788$22,447
Rough$16,215$18,732$21,157
Sell my 2016 Honda Odyssey with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Odyssey near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,071$16,385$18,804
Clean$13,723$15,980$18,307
Average$13,028$15,170$17,312
Rough$12,332$14,360$16,317
Sell my 2016 Honda Odyssey with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Odyssey near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,045$20,846$23,779
Clean$17,599$20,331$23,150
Average$16,707$19,300$21,892
Rough$15,815$18,269$20,635
Sell my 2016 Honda Odyssey with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Odyssey near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,507$21,378$24,387
Clean$18,049$20,850$23,742
Average$17,134$19,793$22,452
Rough$16,219$18,736$21,162
Sell my 2016 Honda Odyssey with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Odyssey near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Honda Odyssey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,723 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,980 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Odyssey is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,723 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,980 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Honda Odyssey, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,723 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,980 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Honda Odyssey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Honda Odyssey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Honda Odyssey ranges from $12,332 to $18,804, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Honda Odyssey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.