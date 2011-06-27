  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,590$14,879$16,809
Clean$12,019$14,198$16,019
Average$10,877$12,836$14,440
Rough$9,736$11,475$12,861
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,406$13,289$14,882
Clean$10,889$12,681$14,182
Average$9,854$11,465$12,784
Rough$8,820$10,249$11,386
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,628$17,550$20,011
Clean$13,965$16,747$19,071
Average$12,638$15,141$17,191
Rough$11,312$13,535$15,311
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,610$16,974$18,973
Clean$13,948$16,198$18,082
Average$12,623$14,644$16,299
Rough$11,298$13,091$14,516
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,717$20,935$23,650
Clean$16,913$19,978$22,539
Average$15,307$18,062$20,317
Rough$13,700$16,146$18,095
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,524$19,636$22,259
Clean$15,775$18,738$21,213
Average$14,276$16,941$19,122
Rough$12,778$15,144$17,030
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,238$20,365$23,000
Clean$16,456$19,433$21,920
Average$14,893$17,569$19,759
Rough$13,330$15,705$17,598
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,510$18,535$21,082
Clean$14,807$17,687$20,092
Average$13,400$15,990$18,111
Rough$11,993$14,294$16,130
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,283$11,439$13,250
Clean$8,862$10,915$12,628
Average$8,020$9,869$11,383
Rough$7,178$8,822$10,138
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,571$22,924$25,754
Clean$18,684$21,875$24,544
Average$16,909$19,777$22,124
Rough$15,134$17,679$19,704
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,989$15,748$18,069
Clean$12,400$15,028$17,220
Average$11,222$13,586$15,523
Rough$10,044$12,145$13,825
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,006$19,061$21,635
Clean$15,280$18,189$20,619
Average$13,828$16,445$18,586
Rough$12,377$14,700$16,553
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,346$18,215$20,632
Clean$14,650$17,381$19,663
Average$13,258$15,714$17,724
Rough$11,867$14,047$15,786
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,602$25,121$28,095
Clean$20,622$23,971$26,776
Average$18,663$21,673$24,136
Rough$16,704$19,374$21,496
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,824$16,882$19,453
Clean$13,197$16,110$18,539
Average$11,943$14,565$16,711
Rough$10,690$13,020$14,884
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,227$23,625$26,495
Clean$19,310$22,544$25,250
Average$17,476$20,382$22,761
Rough$15,641$18,220$20,271
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,732$15,970$17,863
Clean$13,110$15,240$17,024
Average$11,864$13,778$15,345
Rough$10,619$12,317$13,667
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,954$20,156$22,853
Clean$16,185$19,233$21,779
Average$14,647$17,389$19,632
Rough$13,110$15,544$17,485
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,041$15,751$18,029
Clean$12,450$15,030$17,182
Average$11,267$13,589$15,488
Rough$10,084$12,147$13,794
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,795$14,423$16,632
Clean$11,260$13,763$15,851
Average$10,191$12,443$14,288
Rough$9,121$11,124$12,725
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,244$14,152$15,767
Clean$11,689$13,504$15,026
Average$10,578$12,209$13,545
Rough$9,468$10,914$12,063
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,100$17,961$20,371
Clean$14,415$17,139$19,414
Average$13,046$15,495$17,500
Rough$11,676$13,852$15,586
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,599$18,862$21,606
Clean$14,892$17,999$20,591
Average$13,477$16,273$18,561
Rough$12,062$14,547$16,531
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,527$18,602$21,193
Clean$14,823$17,751$20,197
Average$13,415$16,049$18,206
Rough$12,006$14,346$16,215
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,511$13,805$15,737
Clean$10,989$13,173$14,997
Average$9,945$11,910$13,519
Rough$8,901$10,647$12,040
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,794$12,267$14,342
Clean$9,350$11,706$13,668
Average$8,462$10,583$12,321
Rough$7,574$9,461$10,973
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,682$19,169$22,099
Clean$14,971$18,292$21,060
Average$13,549$16,537$18,984
Rough$12,127$14,783$16,908
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,905$17,224$20,011
Clean$13,274$16,436$19,071
Average$12,013$14,860$17,191
Rough$10,752$13,284$15,311
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,564$20,247$23,342
Clean$15,813$19,321$22,245
Average$14,311$17,468$20,052
Rough$12,809$15,615$17,859
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,026$18,160$20,796
Clean$14,345$17,329$19,819
Average$12,982$15,667$17,865
Rough$11,619$14,006$15,911
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,237$18,097$20,508
Clean$14,546$17,269$19,545
Average$13,165$15,613$17,618
Rough$11,783$13,957$15,691
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,711$20,928$23,642
Clean$16,908$19,971$22,531
Average$15,301$18,056$20,310
Rough$13,695$16,140$18,089
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,685$16,446$18,771
Clean$13,065$15,694$17,890
Average$11,824$14,189$16,126
Rough$10,582$12,684$14,362
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,706 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,706 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,706 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $7,574 to $14,342, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.