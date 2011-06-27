Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,590
|$14,879
|$16,809
|Clean
|$12,019
|$14,198
|$16,019
|Average
|$10,877
|$12,836
|$14,440
|Rough
|$9,736
|$11,475
|$12,861
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,406
|$13,289
|$14,882
|Clean
|$10,889
|$12,681
|$14,182
|Average
|$9,854
|$11,465
|$12,784
|Rough
|$8,820
|$10,249
|$11,386
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,628
|$17,550
|$20,011
|Clean
|$13,965
|$16,747
|$19,071
|Average
|$12,638
|$15,141
|$17,191
|Rough
|$11,312
|$13,535
|$15,311
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,610
|$16,974
|$18,973
|Clean
|$13,948
|$16,198
|$18,082
|Average
|$12,623
|$14,644
|$16,299
|Rough
|$11,298
|$13,091
|$14,516
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,717
|$20,935
|$23,650
|Clean
|$16,913
|$19,978
|$22,539
|Average
|$15,307
|$18,062
|$20,317
|Rough
|$13,700
|$16,146
|$18,095
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,524
|$19,636
|$22,259
|Clean
|$15,775
|$18,738
|$21,213
|Average
|$14,276
|$16,941
|$19,122
|Rough
|$12,778
|$15,144
|$17,030
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,238
|$20,365
|$23,000
|Clean
|$16,456
|$19,433
|$21,920
|Average
|$14,893
|$17,569
|$19,759
|Rough
|$13,330
|$15,705
|$17,598
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,510
|$18,535
|$21,082
|Clean
|$14,807
|$17,687
|$20,092
|Average
|$13,400
|$15,990
|$18,111
|Rough
|$11,993
|$14,294
|$16,130
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,283
|$11,439
|$13,250
|Clean
|$8,862
|$10,915
|$12,628
|Average
|$8,020
|$9,869
|$11,383
|Rough
|$7,178
|$8,822
|$10,138
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,571
|$22,924
|$25,754
|Clean
|$18,684
|$21,875
|$24,544
|Average
|$16,909
|$19,777
|$22,124
|Rough
|$15,134
|$17,679
|$19,704
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,989
|$15,748
|$18,069
|Clean
|$12,400
|$15,028
|$17,220
|Average
|$11,222
|$13,586
|$15,523
|Rough
|$10,044
|$12,145
|$13,825
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,006
|$19,061
|$21,635
|Clean
|$15,280
|$18,189
|$20,619
|Average
|$13,828
|$16,445
|$18,586
|Rough
|$12,377
|$14,700
|$16,553
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,346
|$18,215
|$20,632
|Clean
|$14,650
|$17,381
|$19,663
|Average
|$13,258
|$15,714
|$17,724
|Rough
|$11,867
|$14,047
|$15,786
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,602
|$25,121
|$28,095
|Clean
|$20,622
|$23,971
|$26,776
|Average
|$18,663
|$21,673
|$24,136
|Rough
|$16,704
|$19,374
|$21,496
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,824
|$16,882
|$19,453
|Clean
|$13,197
|$16,110
|$18,539
|Average
|$11,943
|$14,565
|$16,711
|Rough
|$10,690
|$13,020
|$14,884
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,227
|$23,625
|$26,495
|Clean
|$19,310
|$22,544
|$25,250
|Average
|$17,476
|$20,382
|$22,761
|Rough
|$15,641
|$18,220
|$20,271
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,732
|$15,970
|$17,863
|Clean
|$13,110
|$15,240
|$17,024
|Average
|$11,864
|$13,778
|$15,345
|Rough
|$10,619
|$12,317
|$13,667
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,954
|$20,156
|$22,853
|Clean
|$16,185
|$19,233
|$21,779
|Average
|$14,647
|$17,389
|$19,632
|Rough
|$13,110
|$15,544
|$17,485
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,041
|$15,751
|$18,029
|Clean
|$12,450
|$15,030
|$17,182
|Average
|$11,267
|$13,589
|$15,488
|Rough
|$10,084
|$12,147
|$13,794
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,795
|$14,423
|$16,632
|Clean
|$11,260
|$13,763
|$15,851
|Average
|$10,191
|$12,443
|$14,288
|Rough
|$9,121
|$11,124
|$12,725
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,244
|$14,152
|$15,767
|Clean
|$11,689
|$13,504
|$15,026
|Average
|$10,578
|$12,209
|$13,545
|Rough
|$9,468
|$10,914
|$12,063
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,100
|$17,961
|$20,371
|Clean
|$14,415
|$17,139
|$19,414
|Average
|$13,046
|$15,495
|$17,500
|Rough
|$11,676
|$13,852
|$15,586
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,599
|$18,862
|$21,606
|Clean
|$14,892
|$17,999
|$20,591
|Average
|$13,477
|$16,273
|$18,561
|Rough
|$12,062
|$14,547
|$16,531
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,527
|$18,602
|$21,193
|Clean
|$14,823
|$17,751
|$20,197
|Average
|$13,415
|$16,049
|$18,206
|Rough
|$12,006
|$14,346
|$16,215
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,511
|$13,805
|$15,737
|Clean
|$10,989
|$13,173
|$14,997
|Average
|$9,945
|$11,910
|$13,519
|Rough
|$8,901
|$10,647
|$12,040
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,794
|$12,267
|$14,342
|Clean
|$9,350
|$11,706
|$13,668
|Average
|$8,462
|$10,583
|$12,321
|Rough
|$7,574
|$9,461
|$10,973
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,682
|$19,169
|$22,099
|Clean
|$14,971
|$18,292
|$21,060
|Average
|$13,549
|$16,537
|$18,984
|Rough
|$12,127
|$14,783
|$16,908
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,905
|$17,224
|$20,011
|Clean
|$13,274
|$16,436
|$19,071
|Average
|$12,013
|$14,860
|$17,191
|Rough
|$10,752
|$13,284
|$15,311
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,564
|$20,247
|$23,342
|Clean
|$15,813
|$19,321
|$22,245
|Average
|$14,311
|$17,468
|$20,052
|Rough
|$12,809
|$15,615
|$17,859
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,026
|$18,160
|$20,796
|Clean
|$14,345
|$17,329
|$19,819
|Average
|$12,982
|$15,667
|$17,865
|Rough
|$11,619
|$14,006
|$15,911
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,237
|$18,097
|$20,508
|Clean
|$14,546
|$17,269
|$19,545
|Average
|$13,165
|$15,613
|$17,618
|Rough
|$11,783
|$13,957
|$15,691
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,711
|$20,928
|$23,642
|Clean
|$16,908
|$19,971
|$22,531
|Average
|$15,301
|$18,056
|$20,310
|Rough
|$13,695
|$16,140
|$18,089
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,685
|$16,446
|$18,771
|Clean
|$13,065
|$15,694
|$17,890
|Average
|$11,824
|$14,189
|$16,126
|Rough
|$10,582
|$12,684
|$14,362