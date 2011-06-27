Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,064
|$8,535
|$10,049
|Clean
|$6,763
|$8,178
|$9,606
|Average
|$6,161
|$7,465
|$8,719
|Rough
|$5,560
|$6,752
|$7,833
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 200 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,319
|$12,367
|$14,477
|Clean
|$9,879
|$11,850
|$13,839
|Average
|$9,000
|$10,816
|$12,562
|Rough
|$8,121
|$9,783
|$11,284
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,986
|$9,747
|$11,554
|Clean
|$7,646
|$9,340
|$11,044
|Average
|$6,966
|$8,525
|$10,025
|Rough
|$6,285
|$7,710
|$9,006
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,510
|$10,358
|$12,254
|Clean
|$8,148
|$9,925
|$11,713
|Average
|$7,423
|$9,059
|$10,632
|Rough
|$6,698
|$8,194
|$9,551
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,767
|$11,798
|$13,888
|Clean
|$9,351
|$11,305
|$13,275
|Average
|$8,519
|$10,319
|$12,050
|Rough
|$7,687
|$9,333
|$10,825
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler 200 C 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,827
|$10,772
|$12,766
|Clean
|$8,451
|$10,322
|$12,203
|Average
|$7,699
|$9,422
|$11,077
|Rough
|$6,947
|$8,521
|$9,951