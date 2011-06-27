Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$779
|$1,324
|$1,621
|Clean
|$685
|$1,169
|$1,431
|Average
|$499
|$858
|$1,052
|Rough
|$312
|$547
|$672
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$695
|$1,294
|$1,621
|Clean
|$612
|$1,143
|$1,431
|Average
|$445
|$839
|$1,052
|Rough
|$278
|$535
|$672