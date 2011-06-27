Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,399
|$45,479
|$47,850
|Clean
|$42,335
|$44,349
|$46,638
|Average
|$40,208
|$42,089
|$44,212
|Rough
|$38,081
|$39,830
|$41,786
Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,520
|$40,942
|$43,698
|Clean
|$37,576
|$39,925
|$42,590
|Average
|$35,688
|$37,890
|$40,375
|Rough
|$33,800
|$35,856
|$38,160
Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,898
|$48,641
|$50,633
|Clean
|$45,749
|$47,433
|$49,349
|Average
|$43,450
|$45,016
|$46,782
|Rough
|$41,152
|$42,599
|$44,215