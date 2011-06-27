  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2011 Ram 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Ram 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,175$17,129$19,973
Clean$12,418$16,135$18,783
Average$10,904$14,149$16,404
Rough$9,390$12,162$14,025
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,570$9,462$11,529
Clean$6,193$8,913$10,843
Average$5,438$7,815$9,469
Rough$4,683$6,718$8,096
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,994$11,724$13,687
Clean$8,477$11,044$12,872
Average$7,444$9,684$11,242
Rough$6,410$8,324$9,611
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,584$16,361$19,077
Clean$11,861$15,412$17,941
Average$10,415$13,514$15,668
Rough$8,969$11,616$13,395
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,650$17,745$20,692
Clean$12,865$16,716$19,459
Average$11,297$14,658$16,995
Rough$9,728$12,599$14,530
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,489$11,278$13,280
Clean$8,002$10,624$12,489
Average$7,026$9,316$10,907
Rough$6,051$8,008$9,325
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,398$12,671$15,019
Clean$8,858$11,936$14,124
Average$7,778$10,466$12,335
Rough$6,698$8,997$10,546
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,526$14,986$17,474
Clean$10,864$14,117$16,433
Average$9,540$12,378$14,352
Rough$8,215$10,640$12,270
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,311$13,567$15,907
Clean$9,718$12,780$14,959
Average$8,533$11,207$13,064
Rough$7,349$9,633$11,169
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,603$18,508$21,323
Clean$13,764$17,434$20,053
Average$12,086$15,287$17,513
Rough$10,408$13,141$14,973
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,052$15,638$18,220
Clean$11,359$14,731$17,135
Average$9,974$12,918$14,964
Rough$8,590$11,104$12,794
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,525$16,284$18,988
Clean$11,805$15,340$17,857
Average$10,366$13,451$15,595
Rough$8,927$11,562$13,333
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,461$13,477$15,649
Clean$9,860$12,695$14,716
Average$8,658$11,132$12,852
Rough$7,456$9,569$10,988
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,229$15,899$18,539
Clean$11,526$14,977$17,435
Average$10,121$13,132$15,226
Rough$8,716$11,288$13,018
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,525$17,256$19,946
Clean$12,748$16,256$18,758
Average$11,193$14,254$16,382
Rough$9,639$12,252$14,006
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,782$10,355$12,203
Clean$7,335$9,754$11,476
Average$6,441$8,553$10,023
Rough$5,546$7,352$8,569
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,212$9,857$11,752
Clean$6,797$9,285$11,052
Average$5,969$8,142$9,652
Rough$5,140$6,998$8,252
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,159$14,507$16,915
Clean$10,518$13,665$15,908
Average$9,235$11,983$13,893
Rough$7,953$10,300$11,878
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,697$10,493$12,497
Clean$7,255$9,884$11,752
Average$6,370$8,667$10,264
Rough$5,486$7,450$8,775
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,537$11,525$13,669
Clean$8,046$10,856$12,855
Average$7,065$9,520$11,227
Rough$6,084$8,183$9,598
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,712$12,940$15,257
Clean$9,154$12,189$14,349
Average$8,038$10,688$12,531
Rough$6,922$9,187$10,713
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,859$19,063$22,091
Clean$14,005$17,958$20,775
Average$12,298$15,746$18,143
Rough$10,591$13,535$15,512
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,049$13,255$15,559
Clean$9,471$12,486$14,633
Average$8,317$10,948$12,779
Rough$7,162$9,411$10,926
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,066$14,322$16,665
Clean$10,431$13,491$15,672
Average$9,159$11,830$13,687
Rough$7,887$10,169$11,702
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,138$16,472$18,880
Clean$12,383$15,517$17,755
Average$10,873$13,606$15,506
Rough$9,363$11,696$13,257
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,540$19,648$22,611
Clean$14,647$18,508$21,265
Average$12,861$16,229$18,571
Rough$11,076$13,950$15,877
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,835$17,835$20,714
Clean$13,040$16,801$19,480
Average$11,451$14,732$17,013
Rough$9,861$12,663$14,545
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,301$20,472$23,483
Clean$15,364$19,285$22,084
Average$13,491$16,910$19,287
Rough$11,618$14,536$16,490
Sell my 2011 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ram 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,797 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,285 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,797 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,285 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ram 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,797 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,285 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ram 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ram 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ram 1500 ranges from $5,140 to $11,752, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ram 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.