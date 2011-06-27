Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,175
|$17,129
|$19,973
|Clean
|$12,418
|$16,135
|$18,783
|Average
|$10,904
|$14,149
|$16,404
|Rough
|$9,390
|$12,162
|$14,025
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,570
|$9,462
|$11,529
|Clean
|$6,193
|$8,913
|$10,843
|Average
|$5,438
|$7,815
|$9,469
|Rough
|$4,683
|$6,718
|$8,096
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,994
|$11,724
|$13,687
|Clean
|$8,477
|$11,044
|$12,872
|Average
|$7,444
|$9,684
|$11,242
|Rough
|$6,410
|$8,324
|$9,611
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,584
|$16,361
|$19,077
|Clean
|$11,861
|$15,412
|$17,941
|Average
|$10,415
|$13,514
|$15,668
|Rough
|$8,969
|$11,616
|$13,395
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,650
|$17,745
|$20,692
|Clean
|$12,865
|$16,716
|$19,459
|Average
|$11,297
|$14,658
|$16,995
|Rough
|$9,728
|$12,599
|$14,530
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,489
|$11,278
|$13,280
|Clean
|$8,002
|$10,624
|$12,489
|Average
|$7,026
|$9,316
|$10,907
|Rough
|$6,051
|$8,008
|$9,325
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,398
|$12,671
|$15,019
|Clean
|$8,858
|$11,936
|$14,124
|Average
|$7,778
|$10,466
|$12,335
|Rough
|$6,698
|$8,997
|$10,546
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,526
|$14,986
|$17,474
|Clean
|$10,864
|$14,117
|$16,433
|Average
|$9,540
|$12,378
|$14,352
|Rough
|$8,215
|$10,640
|$12,270
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,311
|$13,567
|$15,907
|Clean
|$9,718
|$12,780
|$14,959
|Average
|$8,533
|$11,207
|$13,064
|Rough
|$7,349
|$9,633
|$11,169
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,603
|$18,508
|$21,323
|Clean
|$13,764
|$17,434
|$20,053
|Average
|$12,086
|$15,287
|$17,513
|Rough
|$10,408
|$13,141
|$14,973
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,052
|$15,638
|$18,220
|Clean
|$11,359
|$14,731
|$17,135
|Average
|$9,974
|$12,918
|$14,964
|Rough
|$8,590
|$11,104
|$12,794
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,525
|$16,284
|$18,988
|Clean
|$11,805
|$15,340
|$17,857
|Average
|$10,366
|$13,451
|$15,595
|Rough
|$8,927
|$11,562
|$13,333
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,461
|$13,477
|$15,649
|Clean
|$9,860
|$12,695
|$14,716
|Average
|$8,658
|$11,132
|$12,852
|Rough
|$7,456
|$9,569
|$10,988
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,229
|$15,899
|$18,539
|Clean
|$11,526
|$14,977
|$17,435
|Average
|$10,121
|$13,132
|$15,226
|Rough
|$8,716
|$11,288
|$13,018
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,525
|$17,256
|$19,946
|Clean
|$12,748
|$16,256
|$18,758
|Average
|$11,193
|$14,254
|$16,382
|Rough
|$9,639
|$12,252
|$14,006
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,782
|$10,355
|$12,203
|Clean
|$7,335
|$9,754
|$11,476
|Average
|$6,441
|$8,553
|$10,023
|Rough
|$5,546
|$7,352
|$8,569
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,212
|$9,857
|$11,752
|Clean
|$6,797
|$9,285
|$11,052
|Average
|$5,969
|$8,142
|$9,652
|Rough
|$5,140
|$6,998
|$8,252
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,159
|$14,507
|$16,915
|Clean
|$10,518
|$13,665
|$15,908
|Average
|$9,235
|$11,983
|$13,893
|Rough
|$7,953
|$10,300
|$11,878
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,697
|$10,493
|$12,497
|Clean
|$7,255
|$9,884
|$11,752
|Average
|$6,370
|$8,667
|$10,264
|Rough
|$5,486
|$7,450
|$8,775
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,537
|$11,525
|$13,669
|Clean
|$8,046
|$10,856
|$12,855
|Average
|$7,065
|$9,520
|$11,227
|Rough
|$6,084
|$8,183
|$9,598
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,712
|$12,940
|$15,257
|Clean
|$9,154
|$12,189
|$14,349
|Average
|$8,038
|$10,688
|$12,531
|Rough
|$6,922
|$9,187
|$10,713
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,859
|$19,063
|$22,091
|Clean
|$14,005
|$17,958
|$20,775
|Average
|$12,298
|$15,746
|$18,143
|Rough
|$10,591
|$13,535
|$15,512
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,049
|$13,255
|$15,559
|Clean
|$9,471
|$12,486
|$14,633
|Average
|$8,317
|$10,948
|$12,779
|Rough
|$7,162
|$9,411
|$10,926
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,066
|$14,322
|$16,665
|Clean
|$10,431
|$13,491
|$15,672
|Average
|$9,159
|$11,830
|$13,687
|Rough
|$7,887
|$10,169
|$11,702
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,138
|$16,472
|$18,880
|Clean
|$12,383
|$15,517
|$17,755
|Average
|$10,873
|$13,606
|$15,506
|Rough
|$9,363
|$11,696
|$13,257
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,540
|$19,648
|$22,611
|Clean
|$14,647
|$18,508
|$21,265
|Average
|$12,861
|$16,229
|$18,571
|Rough
|$11,076
|$13,950
|$15,877
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,835
|$17,835
|$20,714
|Clean
|$13,040
|$16,801
|$19,480
|Average
|$11,451
|$14,732
|$17,013
|Rough
|$9,861
|$12,663
|$14,545
Estimated values
2011 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,301
|$20,472
|$23,483
|Clean
|$15,364
|$19,285
|$22,084
|Average
|$13,491
|$16,910
|$19,287
|Rough
|$11,618
|$14,536
|$16,490