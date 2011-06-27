Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,872
|$2,313
|$2,555
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,103
|$2,324
|Average
|$1,347
|$1,683
|$1,864
|Rough
|$997
|$1,262
|$1,403
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,119
|$2,595
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,921
|$2,360
|$2,599
|Average
|$1,525
|$1,888
|$2,084
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,416
|$1,569
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,030
|$2,251
|Clean
|$1,474
|$1,845
|$2,048
|Average
|$1,170
|$1,476
|$1,642
|Rough
|$866
|$1,108
|$1,236
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,026
|$2,251
|Clean
|$1,465
|$1,842
|$2,048
|Average
|$1,162
|$1,474
|$1,642
|Rough
|$860
|$1,106
|$1,236
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$2,091
|$2,317
|Clean
|$1,522
|$1,901
|$2,108
|Average
|$1,208
|$1,521
|$1,690
|Rough
|$894
|$1,141
|$1,273
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,814
|$2,248
|$2,486
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,044
|$2,262
|Average
|$1,305
|$1,635
|$1,813
|Rough
|$966
|$1,227
|$1,365
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,728
|$2,138
|$2,364
|Clean
|$1,567
|$1,944
|$2,151
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,555
|$1,724
|Rough
|$920
|$1,167
|$1,298
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$1,950
|$2,165
|Clean
|$1,412
|$1,773
|$1,970
|Average
|$1,121
|$1,419
|$1,579
|Rough
|$830
|$1,064
|$1,189
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$2,215
|$2,450
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,014
|$2,229
|Average
|$1,286
|$1,612
|$1,787
|Rough
|$952
|$1,209
|$1,345