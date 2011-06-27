  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn ION
  4. Used 2007 Saturn ION
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Saturn ION Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,872$2,313$2,555
Clean$1,697$2,103$2,324
Average$1,347$1,683$1,864
Rough$997$1,262$1,403
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,119$2,595$2,857
Clean$1,921$2,360$2,599
Average$1,525$1,888$2,084
Rough$1,129$1,416$1,569
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,626$2,030$2,251
Clean$1,474$1,845$2,048
Average$1,170$1,476$1,642
Rough$866$1,108$1,236
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,026$2,251
Clean$1,465$1,842$2,048
Average$1,162$1,474$1,642
Rough$860$1,106$1,236
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,679$2,091$2,317
Clean$1,522$1,901$2,108
Average$1,208$1,521$1,690
Rough$894$1,141$1,273
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,814$2,248$2,486
Clean$1,645$2,044$2,262
Average$1,305$1,635$1,813
Rough$966$1,227$1,365
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,728$2,138$2,364
Clean$1,567$1,944$2,151
Average$1,243$1,555$1,724
Rough$920$1,167$1,298
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$1,950$2,165
Clean$1,412$1,773$1,970
Average$1,121$1,419$1,579
Rough$830$1,064$1,189
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you
Estimated values
2007 Saturn ION 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,788$2,215$2,450
Clean$1,621$2,014$2,229
Average$1,286$1,612$1,787
Rough$952$1,209$1,345
Sell my 2007 Saturn ION with EdmundsShop for a used Saturn ION near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Saturn ION on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,773 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn ION is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,773 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Saturn ION, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Saturn ION with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,773 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Saturn ION. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Saturn ION and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Saturn ION ranges from $830 to $2,165, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Saturn ION is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.