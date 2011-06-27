Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class 400SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,438
|$1,688
|Clean
|$879
|$1,284
|$1,508
|Average
|$663
|$977
|$1,147
|Rough
|$447
|$669
|$786
Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class 400E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$682
|$1,494
|$1,936
|Clean
|$608
|$1,335
|$1,729
|Average
|$458
|$1,015
|$1,315
|Rough
|$309
|$695
|$901