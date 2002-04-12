5 star reviews: 100 %

5 out of 5 stars, Magic Carpet Ride

double140 , 08/10/2013

I have to remind myself Iam driving because the ride is so smooth ,you can easily fall asleep behind the wheel.And is so quite it's like watching a silent movie when you roll up all the windows and turn the radio off, and I own a 93 400sel best ride of any car I ever rode in by far. I keep up on service like clock work which sometimes make you wish you had a Chevy . But if you never been on a Majic carpet ride you better go get a s-class now ,It's still turns heads and get thumbs up from people when I pass by them . The best car ever made ,that's my opion and by far the best ride unless you own a Majic carpet .

4.625 out of 5 stars, Best Ride Going

Jake , 10/24/2007

One of the biggest, heaviest, safest, most comfortable cars ever made. Longer, heavier, more fuel capacity, etc than the next body style in 2000, the W140 body M-B's were, and still are, some of the best road cars ever made. If you drive long, fairly straight and for long distances, this is the car for you. On the highway I get 20-22 mpg, same as the highway MPG for the 2007 Toyota's, so how can you go wrong. This car will make you feel you should be riding in back, not driving it.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Great Car - Luxury and Performance

400sel , 10/08/2002

The 400SEL is a great car, luxuriously appointed, and performs great. The long wheel base version is very roomy and one of the finest class of cars Mercedes has built. It's robust construction will provide years of driving pleasure. I'm hooked to the S- Class now:-)

4.875 out of 5 stars, 400 S - It doesn't get any better ...

5bob5 , 12/04/2002

I have had several Merceds Automobiles. The 400S is clearly the finest automobile I have ever owned. THe ride is eceptional, the handling terrifi and the safety, quality and reliability second to no-one. There is a difference and I wish I hadn't waited so long to take advantage of the finest there is.

