Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class
I have to remind myself Iam driving because the ride is so smooth ,you can easily fall asleep behind the wheel.And is so quite it's like watching a silent movie when you roll up all the windows and turn the radio off, and I own a 93 400sel best ride of any car I ever rode in by far. I keep up on service like clock work which sometimes make you wish you had a Chevy . But if you never been on a Majic carpet ride you better go get a s-class now ,It's still turns heads and get thumbs up from people when I pass by them . The best car ever made ,that's my opion and by far the best ride unless you own a Majic carpet .
One of the biggest, heaviest, safest, most comfortable cars ever made. Longer, heavier, more fuel capacity, etc than the next body style in 2000, the W140 body M-B's were, and still are, some of the best road cars ever made. If you drive long, fairly straight and for long distances, this is the car for you. On the highway I get 20-22 mpg, same as the highway MPG for the 2007 Toyota's, so how can you go wrong. This car will make you feel you should be riding in back, not driving it.
The 400SEL is a great car, luxuriously appointed, and performs great. The long wheel base version is very roomy and one of the finest class of cars Mercedes has built. It's robust construction will provide years of driving pleasure. I'm hooked to the S- Class now:-)
I have had several Merceds Automobiles. The 400S is clearly the finest automobile I have ever owned. THe ride is eceptional, the handling terrifi and the safety, quality and reliability second to no-one. There is a difference and I wish I hadn't waited so long to take advantage of the finest there is.
Features & Specs
|400E 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 5700 rpm
|400SEL 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Overview
The Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class is offered in the following submodels: 400-Class Sedan. Available styles include 400E 4dr Sedan, and 400SEL 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 400-Class 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 400-Class.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 400-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class for sale near.
