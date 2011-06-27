Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,376
|$33,723
|$36,089
|Clean
|$30,510
|$32,776
|$35,054
|Average
|$28,778
|$30,880
|$32,982
|Rough
|$27,047
|$28,984
|$30,910
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,483
|$31,909
|$34,354
|Clean
|$28,669
|$31,012
|$33,368
|Average
|$27,042
|$29,218
|$31,396
|Rough
|$25,415
|$27,424
|$29,424