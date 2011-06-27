Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,678
|$6,339
|$7,237
|Clean
|$4,293
|$5,819
|$6,644
|Average
|$3,523
|$4,780
|$5,457
|Rough
|$2,753
|$3,741
|$4,271
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,837
|$7,858
|$8,952
|Clean
|$5,357
|$7,214
|$8,218
|Average
|$4,396
|$5,925
|$6,750
|Rough
|$3,435
|$4,637
|$5,282
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,234
|$8,421
|$9,604
|Clean
|$5,721
|$7,730
|$8,816
|Average
|$4,695
|$6,350
|$7,242
|Rough
|$3,669
|$4,969
|$5,667
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,014
|$6,882
|$7,893
|Clean
|$4,602
|$6,318
|$7,246
|Average
|$3,776
|$5,189
|$5,952
|Rough
|$2,951
|$4,061
|$4,658