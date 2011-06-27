  1. Home
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,176$2,106$2,591
Clean$1,058$1,894$2,334
Average$822$1,469$1,818
Rough$586$1,045$1,302
Sell my 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Edmunds
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,162$2,084$2,566
Clean$1,046$1,874$2,311
Average$812$1,454$1,800
Rough$579$1,034$1,290
Sell my 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Edmunds
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,174$2,070$2,537
Clean$1,056$1,861$2,285
Average$820$1,444$1,780
Rough$585$1,027$1,275
Sell my 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Edmunds
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,168$2,064$2,531
Clean$1,051$1,856$2,280
Average$816$1,440$1,776
Rough$582$1,024$1,272
Sell my 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Edmunds
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,143$2,035$2,502
Clean$1,028$1,830$2,253
Average$798$1,420$1,755
Rough$569$1,009$1,257
Sell my 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Edmunds
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,236$2,151$2,629
Clean$1,111$1,934$2,368
Average$863$1,501$1,845
Rough$615$1,067$1,321
Sell my 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,028 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,830 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
