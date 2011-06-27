Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$2,106
|$2,591
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,894
|$2,334
|Average
|$822
|$1,469
|$1,818
|Rough
|$586
|$1,045
|$1,302
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$2,084
|$2,566
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,874
|$2,311
|Average
|$812
|$1,454
|$1,800
|Rough
|$579
|$1,034
|$1,290
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$2,070
|$2,537
|Clean
|$1,056
|$1,861
|$2,285
|Average
|$820
|$1,444
|$1,780
|Rough
|$585
|$1,027
|$1,275
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$2,064
|$2,531
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,856
|$2,280
|Average
|$816
|$1,440
|$1,776
|Rough
|$582
|$1,024
|$1,272
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,143
|$2,035
|$2,502
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,830
|$2,253
|Average
|$798
|$1,420
|$1,755
|Rough
|$569
|$1,009
|$1,257
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$2,151
|$2,629
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,934
|$2,368
|Average
|$863
|$1,501
|$1,845
|Rough
|$615
|$1,067
|$1,321