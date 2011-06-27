Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/425.5 mi.
|277.5/425.5 mi.
|277.5/425.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|140 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|140 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|140 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 7000 rpm
|160 hp @ 7000 rpm
|160 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|43.7 in.
|43.7 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|Wheel base
|95.7 in.
|95.7 in.
|95.7 in.
|Length
|169.9 in.
|169.9 in.
|169.9 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.5 cu.ft.
|6.5 cu.ft.
|6.5 cu.ft.
|6.5 cu.ft.
