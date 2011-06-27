  1. Home
1990 Mazda RX-7 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Most helpful consumer reviews

RX7 Convertible Experiences
tomperanteau,04/16/2007
I have owned Rotarys on and off since 1978. From the RX2 through several RX7s. My convertible has an aftermarket turbo on it and it not only the most fun car I have ever owned, but also one of the most reliable. If you take care of a Rotary, it will last well over 200k miles. Although gas mileage is not that great, you save in rebuilds and repairs on the car.
Don't Buy One!!
Joejoejoe,07/01/2008
I bought mine with 90 thousand miles which is quite low for that old of a car. I did a bunch of work on it. New brakes, shocks, which are insanely expensive to put in as they had to tear the rear of the car apart to install them. Parts were crazy, I have BMW and parts are half what I paid for Mazda parts. In the winter when I moved to Portland from Ca. I had a hard time starting it. 10 mechanics later the compression was low on one of the rotors. Car had 129 thousand miles, been babied from day frequent oil changes, etc. Needed a new engine. It was fun to drive when it worked but why do these cars have fans, the engines always burn out and people still love them. I am over it.
rx-7's
Kevin Santana,05/14/2002
Very nice sports car for the price. Handles very well and fun to drive and can take alot of hard driving. I have had mine for 7 years and still love it.
rx7 review
sspilis,07/13/2003
Very relailbe, fun to drive
See all 21 reviews of the 1990 Mazda RX-7
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 Overview

The Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 is offered in the following submodels: RX-7 Hatchback, RX-7 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, GXL 2dr Hatchback, 2+2 GXL 2dr Hatchback, GTUs 2dr Hatchback, Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and GTU 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mazda RX-7?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mazda RX-7s are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mazda RX-7.

Can't find a used 1990 Mazda RX-7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda RX-7 for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,307.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,631.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda RX-7 for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,150.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mazda RX-7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

