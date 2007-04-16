Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda RX-7
Read recent reviews for the Mazda RX-7
Overall Consumer Rating4.521 Reviews
tomperanteau,04/16/2007
I have owned Rotarys on and off since 1978. From the RX2 through several RX7s. My convertible has an aftermarket turbo on it and it not only the most fun car I have ever owned, but also one of the most reliable. If you take care of a Rotary, it will last well over 200k miles. Although gas mileage is not that great, you save in rebuilds and repairs on the car.