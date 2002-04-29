5 star reviews: 68 %

4.625 out of 5 stars, This is better than a Skyline and Supra!

Adam F , 10/06/2005

I have had two RX7s now and they are the car so many expensive exotics and alike aspire to be. 0-60 in 4.9 seconds is supercar territory, not to mention one of the greatest chassis' ever made and what a great sounding engine! This is a dream car for anyone but at prices to be afforded by all. Love it and it will love you 100 fold.

4.875 out of 5 stars, I always wanted one of these...

Dan Cernese , 09/08/2002

To this day, there has not been a production sports car that delivers so much handling and performance in such a beautiful package (ok, the Z06 comes close). I regularly race in autocross (SCCA Solo-II) stock class and continue to be impressed with the car's handling ability. In high-performance handling situations, however, it takes a good deal of experience to overcome the twin- turbo lag that can follow any slow maneuver. I love that heads turn wherever I go, not many people know what this car is-- and part of it's appeal is the uniqueness and classic sports car styling.

4.375 out of 5 stars, Hottest sports car on the planet

kbatgirl , 01/24/2009

This is my third generation of RX7. The twin turbo rotary engine puts it in it's own class along with the handling. This model won the 24 hour LeMans in Europe. The improved handling over the other models is phenomenal! It is much more stable in weather than other performance cars. One of the previous writers said it all with the feeling of being in a jet cockpit It is a thrill to drive but make no mistake it was built for racing not creature comfort and it performs. This RX7 draws stares where ever it goes for its exterior styling alone and nothing compares to the feeling of driving this great machine. I don't look in awe or longing at any other cars anymore!

5 out of 5 stars, RX-7=awesome

boyt , 04/29/2002

cool car, fun to drive can't get anything like it. Love it. Will tie with a corvette. That about says it all.

