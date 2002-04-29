Used 1995 Mazda RX-7
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the RX-7
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda RX-7.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- climate control
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- value
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- seats
- doors
- oil
- engine
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have had two RX7s now and they are the car so many expensive exotics and alike aspire to be. 0-60 in 4.9 seconds is supercar territory, not to mention one of the greatest chassis' ever made and what a great sounding engine! This is a dream car for anyone but at prices to be afforded by all. Love it and it will love you 100 fold.
To this day, there has not been a production sports car that delivers so much handling and performance in such a beautiful package (ok, the Z06 comes close). I regularly race in autocross (SCCA Solo-II) stock class and continue to be impressed with the car's handling ability. In high-performance handling situations, however, it takes a good deal of experience to overcome the twin- turbo lag that can follow any slow maneuver. I love that heads turn wherever I go, not many people know what this car is-- and part of it's appeal is the uniqueness and classic sports car styling.
This is my third generation of RX7. The twin turbo rotary engine puts it in it's own class along with the handling. This model won the 24 hour LeMans in Europe. The improved handling over the other models is phenomenal! It is much more stable in weather than other performance cars. One of the previous writers said it all with the feeling of being in a jet cockpit It is a thrill to drive but make no mistake it was built for racing not creature comfort and it performs. This RX7 draws stares where ever it goes for its exterior styling alone and nothing compares to the feeling of driving this great machine. I don't look in awe or longing at any other cars anymore!
cool car, fun to drive can't get anything like it. Love it. Will tie with a corvette. That about says it all.
Features & Specs
|Turbo 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Mazda RX-7 a good car?
Is the Mazda RX-7 reliable?
Is the 1995 Mazda RX-7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1995 Mazda RX-7?
The least-expensive 1995 Mazda RX-7 is the 1995 Mazda RX-7 Turbo 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Mazda RX-7?
More about the 1995 Mazda RX-7
Used 1995 Mazda RX-7 Overview
The Used 1995 Mazda RX-7 is offered in the following submodels: RX-7 Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1995 Mazda RX-7?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Mazda RX-7 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 RX-7 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 RX-7.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Mazda RX-7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1995 RX-7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1995 Mazda RX-7?
Which 1995 Mazda RX-7s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mazda RX-7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Mazda RX-7.
Can't find a new 1995 Mazda RX-7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda RX-7 for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,262.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,831.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mazda RX-7?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related Used 1995 Mazda RX-7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles