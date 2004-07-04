Used 1991 Mazda Navajo for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Navajo Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Navajo searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Navajo
  4. Used 1991 Mazda Navajo

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Navajo

Read recent reviews for the Mazda Navajo
Overall Consumer Rating
3.910 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (70%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Gas Guzzler
pete_s_2,04/07/2004
I wish it would get me more than ten miles per gallon, other that that it runs super clean, I'm amazed at how clean the old oil looks when I change its oil every three months
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
Navajo
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to