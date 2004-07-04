Used 1991 Mazda Navajo for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Navajo searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Navajo
Read recent reviews for the Mazda Navajo
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.910 Reviews
Report abuse
pete_s_2,04/07/2004
I wish it would get me more than ten miles per gallon, other that that it runs super clean, I'm amazed at how clean the old oil looks when I change its oil every three months