Used 1991 Mazda Navajo Consumer Reviews
Gas Guzzler
I wish it would get me more than ten miles per gallon, other that that it runs super clean, I'm amazed at how clean the old oil looks when I change its oil every three months
12 Years of owning a Navajo.
I bought my Navajo when it was one year old w/20,000 miles in 1992. In the intervening 90,000 miles, I have found the Navajo to be unusually reliable. It has never required any major repairs. Car has tow package w/3.73 rear end gears and has always towed very well, even large loads (albeit usually not much faster than 65 MPH). 112k miles, and the engine has literally never burned a drop of oil!
Navajo Yo
The name of my car offended my many Indian friends. They actually got so mad that they keyed my car. But, overall it could be worse, even though I can't manage to give it more than a 1 in any catagory. It is the worst car I've ever owned, however. Of course, it could be worse.
Good used car
Same as the Ford Explorer. Engine is bullet proof. 175,000 miles and still going strong and not burning any oil.
220,000 miles in 19 years, still strong
I've used my Navajo for hauling a half ton of tile setting tools and materials, and towing travel trailers for almost 20 years. Aside from a pulsation in the front passenger side brakes that develops like clockwork every 30,000 miles (inevitably requiring machining or replacing the rotors), this has been a fantastic vehicle for me. I change the oil every 3000 miles, and I've done little more than follow the recommended maintenance schedule. I added a quart of Slick 50 Teflon coating 19 years ago at the first oil change(just to see if there was anything behind the hype), and I'm sold. The engine has remained strong and I'm heading for 221,000 miles.
