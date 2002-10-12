Used 1994 Mazda Navajo
I bought this vehicle used in 2002 as a graduation gift for my daughter but it is now my personal vehicle. It has 170,000 miles and will easily make 200,000. Just two criticisms of this extremely well-built SUV which should have continued to be made based upon its performance: The rear bumpers rust quickly and badly (I learned its true for for virtually all of them) and even for 1994 the fuel economy should have been better. On the other hand, it is extremely reliable, the body did not have the bad rusting problems of its Explorer counterpart,did, and its rarity makes it additionally fun to have and drive.
I went to a Ford dealer on 9-5-1993. And there I found a brand new 1994 Mazda Navajo LX 4WD. I thought it was odd until I looked at the 1994 Explorer that was next to it and realized that the looked identical. I came back on 9-12-1993 and it was still there, so ... I bought it. I still have it today.
The Mazda Navajo is a very strong and capable vehicle. The four wheel drive is excellent, and it's turning radius is even better. The LX leather package includes leather seats, and all other options. The interior is very comfortable, yet it means business. THe exterior has excellent trim effects and stock alloy wheels. I love the vehicle!
I own a Navajo and had it lifted 6 inches as well as performance parts put into it and it holds up great! Yeah it get all the normal truck problems; tire alignments and normal wear and tear. Over all it's my little big baby.
Features & Specs
|LX 2dr SUV
N/A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|LX 2dr SUV 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|DX 2dr SUV 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|DX 2dr SUV
N/A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Used 1994 Mazda Navajo Overview
The Used 1994 Mazda Navajo is offered in the following submodels: Navajo SUV. Available styles include LX 2dr SUV, LX 2dr SUV 4WD, DX 2dr SUV 4WD, and DX 2dr SUV.
What do people think of the 1994 Mazda Navajo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Mazda Navajo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Navajo 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Navajo.
