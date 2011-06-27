  1. Home
1991 Mazda Navajo Review

1991 Highlights

Reskinned two-door Ford Explorer gives Mazda its first sport-utility vehicle. Single trim level with 4WD and rear antilock brakes available.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gas Guzzler
pete_s_2,04/07/2004
I wish it would get me more than ten miles per gallon, other that that it runs super clean, I'm amazed at how clean the old oil looks when I change its oil every three months
12 Years of owning a Navajo.
Sean_Riggan,11/28/2004
I bought my Navajo when it was one year old w/20,000 miles in 1992. In the intervening 90,000 miles, I have found the Navajo to be unusually reliable. It has never required any major repairs. Car has tow package w/3.73 rear end gears and has always towed very well, even large loads (albeit usually not much faster than 65 MPH). 112k miles, and the engine has literally never burned a drop of oil!
Navajo Yo
Tucker Mudrick,04/07/2002
The name of my car offended my many Indian friends. They actually got so mad that they keyed my car. But, overall it could be worse, even though I can't manage to give it more than a 1 in any catagory. It is the worst car I've ever owned, however. Of course, it could be worse.
Good used car
kathe,06/10/2002
Same as the Ford Explorer. Engine is bullet proof. 175,000 miles and still going strong and not burning any oil.
See all 10 reviews of the 1991 Mazda Navajo
Write a review

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
Used 1991 Mazda Navajo Overview

The Used 1991 Mazda Navajo is offered in the following submodels: Navajo SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD.

