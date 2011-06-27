1991 Mazda Navajo Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,459
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Reskinned two-door Ford Explorer gives Mazda its first sport-utility vehicle. Single trim level with 4WD and rear antilock brakes available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda Navajo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
pete_s_2,04/07/2004
I wish it would get me more than ten miles per gallon, other that that it runs super clean, I'm amazed at how clean the old oil looks when I change its oil every three months
Sean_Riggan,11/28/2004
I bought my Navajo when it was one year old w/20,000 miles in 1992. In the intervening 90,000 miles, I have found the Navajo to be unusually reliable. It has never required any major repairs. Car has tow package w/3.73 rear end gears and has always towed very well, even large loads (albeit usually not much faster than 65 MPH). 112k miles, and the engine has literally never burned a drop of oil!
Tucker Mudrick,04/07/2002
The name of my car offended my many Indian friends. They actually got so mad that they keyed my car. But, overall it could be worse, even though I can't manage to give it more than a 1 in any catagory. It is the worst car I've ever owned, however. Of course, it could be worse.
kathe,06/10/2002
Same as the Ford Explorer. Engine is bullet proof. 175,000 miles and still going strong and not burning any oil.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 4200 rpm
