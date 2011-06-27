Used 1998 Mazda Millenia for Sale

  • $2,999

    2000 Mazda Millenia S

    183,693 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington

    Car-Fax Certified 0 accidents, sold brand new at Everett Mazda, this gold Millenia is one of the only cars produced in the world with a factory SuperCharger, which makes this 2.3 liter V-6 move right along! Smooth and quiet this S model has it all. Factory sunroof, real leather upholstery, dual power seats, power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt, cruise, Premium sound AM/FM/CD player, alloy wheels, and more. Clean, quiet, smooth, and affordable. A truly great value.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Mazda Millenia S.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JM1TA2223Y1612056
    Stock: 20-051
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

