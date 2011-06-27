Estimated values
1998 Mazda Millenia S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,071
|$2,506
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,828
|$2,213
|Average
|$817
|$1,342
|$1,626
|Rough
|$511
|$856
|$1,039
Estimated values
1998 Mazda Millenia 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,696
|$2,074
|Clean
|$881
|$1,497
|$1,831
|Average
|$641
|$1,099
|$1,346
|Rough
|$401
|$701
|$860