Used 1998 Mazda Millenia Consumer Reviews
Worst Car Ever
Contrary to the other positive reviews, this is by far the worst car I have ever owned. I have never put so much money into a car just to keep it running. Literally, every 3 months since I have owned this car, something goes wrong. I have put several thousand dollars into this car just in repairs, and that is in the three years I have owned it. I hate this car, and I will never ever purchase a Mazda again. If you decide to invest in a Mazda Millenia, I wish you the best of luck, because luck is something I did not have with this car.
I Love My Car!
I bought this car from my dad who was the first & only prior owner so it was well taken care of. I love my car. It has never failed me, & I bought it at 79K miles, now it has 107K miles, after only 15 months of my owning it. It drives as good as it did the day I bought it. I have taken it on no less than FOUR cross-country road trips in that time, about to be five next week, and it hasn't missed a beat. It is the most well-built reliable car, drives like a dream, esp on the highway, economical, and looks great. LOVE it. Highly recommend it!
One in a mill
I purchased this car used over a year ago and I have to admit It has surpassed all my expectations. After 20,000 miles in one year my millenia still feels like the day I drove it off the used car lot. As a matter of fact I think this car is a great deal on the used car market. The acceleration and handling are probably its two greatest assets, Driving this car on long highway drives up to Jersey is great because it has the performance of a sports coupe but also the functionality of a sedan. If I were on the hunt for a great deal on an awesome driving, and reliable car I would definitly keep this car on my test drive list. D from DC
Killing me to part with it
I leased this car new in 1998, I fell in love immediately with its power, style, and great handling. It made me feel safe, but it was fun to drive, too. When the lease ended I couldn't give it up, even for a newer one. Now, five years later, I have to get a larger vehicle and must turn it in. I'm heartbroken. It has needed some repair, but I only have NYC potholes to blame for that. This is a wonderful, underappreciated car, which is good because not too many people have them.
My Ownership review
Great handling automobile, good ride and very responsive. Seats are a little small. Very reliable, road noise level could be improved. Mileage could be improved for the size engine 2.5 Liter. Only maintenance has been oil & filter change. New battery.
