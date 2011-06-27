Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,062
|$6,088
|$7,418
|Clean
|$3,840
|$5,747
|$6,989
|Average
|$3,397
|$5,066
|$6,133
|Rough
|$2,954
|$4,384
|$5,277
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,896
|$7,339
|$8,941
|Clean
|$4,629
|$6,928
|$8,425
|Average
|$4,095
|$6,106
|$7,393
|Rough
|$3,561
|$5,284
|$6,361
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,210
|$6,310
|$7,688
|Clean
|$3,980
|$5,957
|$7,244
|Average
|$3,521
|$5,250
|$6,357
|Rough
|$3,062
|$4,543
|$5,469
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,624
|$6,931
|$8,443
|Clean
|$4,372
|$6,543
|$7,956
|Average
|$3,867
|$5,766
|$6,981
|Rough
|$3,363
|$4,990
|$6,006
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,466
|$6,695
|$8,156
|Clean
|$4,223
|$6,320
|$7,686
|Average
|$3,736
|$5,570
|$6,744
|Rough
|$3,248
|$4,820
|$5,802
Estimated values
2010 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,296
|$6,440
|$7,846
|Clean
|$4,062
|$6,080
|$7,393
|Average
|$3,593
|$5,358
|$6,487
|Rough
|$3,124
|$4,637
|$5,582