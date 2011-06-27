Estimated values
1999 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,790
|$2,741
|$3,229
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,424
|$2,863
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,790
|$2,132
|Rough
|$736
|$1,157
|$1,401
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$3,041
|$3,582
|Clean
|$1,752
|$2,689
|$3,177
|Average
|$1,284
|$1,986
|$2,365
|Rough
|$816
|$1,283
|$1,554