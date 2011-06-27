Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,277
|$6,152
|$7,508
|Clean
|$4,068
|$5,843
|$7,112
|Average
|$3,651
|$5,224
|$6,318
|Rough
|$3,235
|$4,606
|$5,524
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Heat 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,736
|$6,890
|$8,449
|Clean
|$4,506
|$6,543
|$8,002
|Average
|$4,044
|$5,851
|$7,109
|Rough
|$3,582
|$5,159
|$6,216
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,034
|$5,620
|$6,771
|Clean
|$3,837
|$5,337
|$6,413
|Average
|$3,444
|$4,773
|$5,697
|Rough
|$3,051
|$4,208
|$4,981
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Shock 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,134
|$7,745
|$8,925
|Clean
|$5,835
|$7,356
|$8,454
|Average
|$5,237
|$6,578
|$7,510
|Rough
|$4,639
|$5,800
|$6,566
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Detonator 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,037
|$9,579
|$11,426
|Clean
|$6,694
|$9,097
|$10,822
|Average
|$6,008
|$8,135
|$9,614
|Rough
|$5,322
|$7,172
|$8,406
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,794
|$6,611
|$7,931
|Clean
|$4,560
|$6,279
|$7,512
|Average
|$4,093
|$5,615
|$6,673
|Rough
|$3,626
|$4,951
|$5,835
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Detonator 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,408
|$7,271
|$8,627
|Clean
|$5,144
|$6,906
|$8,171
|Average
|$4,617
|$6,175
|$7,259
|Rough
|$4,090
|$5,445
|$6,347
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Heat 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,863
|$6,865
|$8,315
|Clean
|$4,626
|$6,520
|$7,876
|Average
|$4,152
|$5,830
|$6,997
|Rough
|$3,678
|$5,140
|$6,118
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,605
|$6,609
|$8,059
|Clean
|$4,381
|$6,277
|$7,633
|Average
|$3,932
|$5,613
|$6,781
|Rough
|$3,483
|$4,949
|$5,929
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Shock 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,833
|$7,314
|$8,401
|Clean
|$5,549
|$6,947
|$7,957
|Average
|$4,980
|$6,212
|$7,069
|Rough
|$4,412
|$5,477
|$6,181