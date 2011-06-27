  1. Home
2011 Dodge Nitro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,277$6,152$7,508
Clean$4,068$5,843$7,112
Average$3,651$5,224$6,318
Rough$3,235$4,606$5,524
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Heat 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,736$6,890$8,449
Clean$4,506$6,543$8,002
Average$4,044$5,851$7,109
Rough$3,582$5,159$6,216
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,034$5,620$6,771
Clean$3,837$5,337$6,413
Average$3,444$4,773$5,697
Rough$3,051$4,208$4,981
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Shock 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,134$7,745$8,925
Clean$5,835$7,356$8,454
Average$5,237$6,578$7,510
Rough$4,639$5,800$6,566
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Detonator 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,037$9,579$11,426
Clean$6,694$9,097$10,822
Average$6,008$8,135$9,614
Rough$5,322$7,172$8,406
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,794$6,611$7,931
Clean$4,560$6,279$7,512
Average$4,093$5,615$6,673
Rough$3,626$4,951$5,835
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Detonator 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,408$7,271$8,627
Clean$5,144$6,906$8,171
Average$4,617$6,175$7,259
Rough$4,090$5,445$6,347
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Heat 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,863$6,865$8,315
Clean$4,626$6,520$7,876
Average$4,152$5,830$6,997
Rough$3,678$5,140$6,118
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro SXT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,605$6,609$8,059
Clean$4,381$6,277$7,633
Average$3,932$5,613$6,781
Rough$3,483$4,949$5,929
Estimated values
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Nitro Shock 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,833$7,314$8,401
Clean$5,549$6,947$7,957
Average$4,980$6,212$7,069
Rough$4,412$5,477$6,181
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Dodge Nitro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Nitro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,843 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Nitro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Nitro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,843 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Dodge Nitro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Dodge Nitro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,843 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Dodge Nitro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Dodge Nitro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Dodge Nitro ranges from $3,235 to $7,508, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Dodge Nitro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.