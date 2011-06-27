Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,774
|$7,070
|$8,316
|Clean
|$4,238
|$6,292
|$7,406
|Average
|$3,165
|$4,737
|$5,585
|Rough
|$2,092
|$3,182
|$3,765
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,966
|$14,082
|$16,850
|Clean
|$7,958
|$12,533
|$15,006
|Average
|$5,943
|$9,436
|$11,317
|Rough
|$3,929
|$6,339
|$7,628
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,552
|$8,223
|$9,672
|Clean
|$4,928
|$7,319
|$8,614
|Average
|$3,681
|$5,510
|$6,496
|Rough
|$2,433
|$3,701
|$4,379