Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet HHR SS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,621
|$5,477
|$6,482
|Clean
|$3,303
|$5,009
|$5,933
|Average
|$2,665
|$4,074
|$4,834
|Rough
|$2,027
|$3,139
|$3,735
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet HHR Panel LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,306
|$3,313
|$3,860
|Clean
|$2,103
|$3,030
|$3,533
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,464
|$2,879
|Rough
|$1,291
|$1,898
|$2,224
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet HHR LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$2,620
|$3,037
|Clean
|$1,691
|$2,397
|$2,779
|Average
|$1,365
|$1,949
|$2,264
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,502
|$1,749
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet HHR LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,966
|$2,788
|$3,234
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,550
|$2,960
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,074
|$2,412
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,598
|$1,863
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,352
|$2,697
|Clean
|$1,567
|$2,151
|$2,468
|Average
|$1,265
|$1,749
|$2,011
|Rough
|$962
|$1,348
|$1,554