Estimated values
2012 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,692
|$5,195
|$6,413
|Clean
|$3,456
|$4,869
|$5,991
|Average
|$2,985
|$4,216
|$5,147
|Rough
|$2,513
|$3,563
|$4,302
Estimated values
2012 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,432
|$6,123
|$7,495
|Clean
|$4,149
|$5,739
|$7,002
|Average
|$3,583
|$4,969
|$6,015
|Rough
|$3,017
|$4,199
|$5,028
Estimated values
2012 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,182
|$5,952
|$7,382
|Clean
|$3,915
|$5,578
|$6,896
|Average
|$3,381
|$4,830
|$5,924
|Rough
|$2,847
|$4,082
|$4,952
Estimated values
2012 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,851
|$6,712
|$8,222
|Clean
|$4,541
|$6,290
|$7,681
|Average
|$3,921
|$5,447
|$6,599
|Rough
|$3,302
|$4,603
|$5,516
Estimated values
2012 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,402
|$6,171
|$7,604
|Clean
|$4,120
|$5,783
|$7,103
|Average
|$3,558
|$5,008
|$6,102
|Rough
|$2,996
|$4,232
|$5,101