2022 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Specs & Features

More about the 2022 CX-5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/413.1 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower227 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mazda Navigation System SD Card (Fleet) +$450
Illuminated Doorsill Trim Plates +$500
All-Weather Floor Mats +$125
Retractable Cargo Cover +$250
Cargo Net +$60
Cargo Storage Shelf +$300
Cargo Tray +$100
Interior Lighting Kit +$300
Carpeted Cargo Mat +$100
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$65
Roof Rack, Side Rails and Cross Bars Package +$650
Roof Rack and Side Rails +$400
Rear Bumper Guard +$125
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$175
Front and Rear Bumper Trim Package +$1,250
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks +$200
Trailer Hitch w/Harness and Cover +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,856 lbs.
EPA interior volume134.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,828 lbs.
Length180.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.6 in.
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Wheel base106.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Eternal Blue Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
