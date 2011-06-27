Estimated values
2014 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,720
|$11,884
|$13,844
|Clean
|$9,228
|$11,270
|$13,109
|Average
|$8,243
|$10,043
|$11,640
|Rough
|$7,259
|$8,817
|$10,170
2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,788
|$11,997
|$14,000
|Clean
|$9,293
|$11,378
|$13,257
|Average
|$8,301
|$10,139
|$11,770
|Rough
|$7,310
|$8,901
|$10,284
2014 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,231
|$12,468
|$14,495
|Clean
|$9,713
|$11,824
|$13,726
|Average
|$8,677
|$10,537
|$12,187
|Rough
|$7,641
|$9,250
|$10,649