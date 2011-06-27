Estimated values
2010 Jeep Patriot Sport Fleet 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/10 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,046
|$4,085
|$4,786
|Clean
|$2,882
|$3,857
|$4,506
|Average
|$2,552
|$3,402
|$3,947
|Rough
|$2,223
|$2,947
|$3,387
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,622
|$3,410
|$3,944
|Clean
|$2,481
|$3,220
|$3,713
|Average
|$2,197
|$2,840
|$3,252
|Rough
|$1,914
|$2,460
|$2,791
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,612
|$4,613
|$5,295
|Clean
|$3,417
|$4,357
|$4,985
|Average
|$3,027
|$3,843
|$4,366
|Rough
|$2,636
|$3,329
|$3,747
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,427
|$3,177
|$3,686
|Clean
|$2,296
|$3,000
|$3,470
|Average
|$2,034
|$2,646
|$3,039
|Rough
|$1,771
|$2,293
|$2,608
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,532
|$4,499
|$5,158
|Clean
|$3,341
|$4,249
|$4,856
|Average
|$2,959
|$3,748
|$4,253
|Rough
|$2,577
|$3,247
|$3,650
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Patriot Sport Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 04/10 (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,043
|$4,247
|$5,057
|Clean
|$2,879
|$4,010
|$4,761
|Average
|$2,550
|$3,537
|$4,170
|Rough
|$2,221
|$3,064
|$3,578