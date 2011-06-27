Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,156
|$2,007
|$2,468
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,820
|$2,239
|Average
|$825
|$1,446
|$1,781
|Rough
|$604
|$1,073
|$1,323
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,615
|$3,193
|Clean
|$1,406
|$2,372
|$2,896
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,885
|$2,304
|Rough
|$812
|$1,398
|$1,711
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,785
|$3,388
|Clean
|$1,516
|$2,526
|$3,073
|Average
|$1,196
|$2,008
|$2,444
|Rough
|$876
|$1,489
|$1,816
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,516
|$3,037
|Clean
|$1,412
|$2,282
|$2,755
|Average
|$1,114
|$1,814
|$2,191
|Rough
|$816
|$1,345
|$1,627
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,535
|$3,115
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,299
|$2,826
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,827
|$2,248
|Rough
|$767
|$1,355
|$1,670
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$2,184
|$2,696
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,981
|$2,445
|Average
|$887
|$1,574
|$1,945
|Rough
|$650
|$1,168
|$1,445