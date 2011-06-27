Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Sonata V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,967
|$3,696
|Clean
|$1,427
|$2,630
|$3,277
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,954
|$2,439
|Rough
|$685
|$1,279
|$1,601
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,436
|$2,940
|Clean
|$1,328
|$2,159
|$2,607
|Average
|$982
|$1,605
|$1,940
|Rough
|$637
|$1,050
|$1,274
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,578
|$3,156
|Clean
|$1,329
|$2,284
|$2,798
|Average
|$983
|$1,698
|$2,083
|Rough
|$638
|$1,111
|$1,367
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,741
|$3,377
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,430
|$2,994
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,806
|$2,229
|Rough
|$663
|$1,182
|$1,463
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,678
|$2,918
|$3,584
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,586
|$3,177
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,922
|$2,365
|Rough
|$712
|$1,258
|$1,553