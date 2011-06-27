  1. Home
2012 BMW 3 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,203$11,230$12,823
Clean$8,621$10,504$11,968
Average$7,456$9,053$10,258
Rough$6,292$7,601$8,548
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,630$17,554$19,854
Clean$13,705$16,420$18,531
Average$11,854$14,150$15,883
Rough$10,002$11,881$13,235
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,472$11,614$13,294
Clean$8,873$10,863$12,408
Average$7,675$9,362$10,635
Rough$6,476$7,860$8,862
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,695$11,679$13,239
Clean$9,081$10,924$12,356
Average$7,855$9,414$10,591
Rough$6,628$7,904$8,825
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,645$12,883$14,641
Clean$9,971$12,050$13,665
Average$8,625$10,384$11,712
Rough$7,278$8,719$9,760
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,815$9,533$10,882
Clean$7,321$8,917$10,156
Average$6,332$7,685$8,705
Rough$5,343$6,452$7,254
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,088$13,494$15,384
Clean$10,387$12,622$14,358
Average$8,984$10,878$12,307
Rough$7,581$9,133$10,255
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,489$18,172$20,290
Clean$14,509$16,997$18,937
Average$12,549$14,648$16,231
Rough$10,589$12,299$13,526
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,078$15,518$17,442
Clean$12,251$14,515$16,279
Average$10,596$12,509$13,953
Rough$8,941$10,503$11,627
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,193$12,888$14,998
Clean$9,548$12,055$13,998
Average$8,258$10,389$11,998
Rough$6,968$8,723$9,998
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,362$12,470$14,129
Clean$9,706$11,664$13,187
Average$8,395$10,052$11,303
Rough$7,084$8,440$9,419
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,879$10,803$12,316
Clean$8,317$10,105$11,495
Average$7,193$8,708$9,852
Rough$6,070$7,311$8,210
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,321 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,917 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,321 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,917 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,321 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,917 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 BMW 3 Series ranges from $5,343 to $10,882, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.