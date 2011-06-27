Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,203
|$11,230
|$12,823
|Clean
|$8,621
|$10,504
|$11,968
|Average
|$7,456
|$9,053
|$10,258
|Rough
|$6,292
|$7,601
|$8,548
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,630
|$17,554
|$19,854
|Clean
|$13,705
|$16,420
|$18,531
|Average
|$11,854
|$14,150
|$15,883
|Rough
|$10,002
|$11,881
|$13,235
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,472
|$11,614
|$13,294
|Clean
|$8,873
|$10,863
|$12,408
|Average
|$7,675
|$9,362
|$10,635
|Rough
|$6,476
|$7,860
|$8,862
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,695
|$11,679
|$13,239
|Clean
|$9,081
|$10,924
|$12,356
|Average
|$7,855
|$9,414
|$10,591
|Rough
|$6,628
|$7,904
|$8,825
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,645
|$12,883
|$14,641
|Clean
|$9,971
|$12,050
|$13,665
|Average
|$8,625
|$10,384
|$11,712
|Rough
|$7,278
|$8,719
|$9,760
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,815
|$9,533
|$10,882
|Clean
|$7,321
|$8,917
|$10,156
|Average
|$6,332
|$7,685
|$8,705
|Rough
|$5,343
|$6,452
|$7,254
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,088
|$13,494
|$15,384
|Clean
|$10,387
|$12,622
|$14,358
|Average
|$8,984
|$10,878
|$12,307
|Rough
|$7,581
|$9,133
|$10,255
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,489
|$18,172
|$20,290
|Clean
|$14,509
|$16,997
|$18,937
|Average
|$12,549
|$14,648
|$16,231
|Rough
|$10,589
|$12,299
|$13,526
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,078
|$15,518
|$17,442
|Clean
|$12,251
|$14,515
|$16,279
|Average
|$10,596
|$12,509
|$13,953
|Rough
|$8,941
|$10,503
|$11,627
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,193
|$12,888
|$14,998
|Clean
|$9,548
|$12,055
|$13,998
|Average
|$8,258
|$10,389
|$11,998
|Rough
|$6,968
|$8,723
|$9,998
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,362
|$12,470
|$14,129
|Clean
|$9,706
|$11,664
|$13,187
|Average
|$8,395
|$10,052
|$11,303
|Rough
|$7,084
|$8,440
|$9,419
Estimated values
2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,879
|$10,803
|$12,316
|Clean
|$8,317
|$10,105
|$11,495
|Average
|$7,193
|$8,708
|$9,852
|Rough
|$6,070
|$7,311
|$8,210