Estimated values
2009 Audi R8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,981
|$59,440
|$68,954
|Clean
|$41,744
|$55,221
|$63,819
|Average
|$35,270
|$46,785
|$53,549
|Rough
|$28,796
|$38,349
|$43,278
Estimated values
2009 Audi R8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,117
|$38,477
|$44,635
|Clean
|$27,022
|$35,746
|$41,311
|Average
|$22,831
|$30,285
|$34,663
|Rough
|$18,640
|$24,824
|$28,015