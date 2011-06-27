Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,846
|$2,772
|$3,274
|Clean
|$1,660
|$2,492
|$2,942
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,931
|$2,278
|Rough
|$915
|$1,371
|$1,614
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,728
|$3,250
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,452
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,231
|$1,901
|$2,261
|Rough
|$874
|$1,349
|$1,602
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,281
|$3,368
|$3,957
|Clean
|$2,051
|$3,027
|$3,556
|Average
|$1,591
|$2,346
|$2,753
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,665
|$1,951
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,701
|$3,325
|Clean
|$1,393
|$2,428
|$2,988
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,882
|$2,314
|Rough
|$768
|$1,336
|$1,640
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,214
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,323
|$1,990
|$2,351
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,542
|$1,820
|Rough
|$729
|$1,094
|$1,290
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$1,703
|$1,955
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,531
|$1,756
|Average
|$865
|$1,187
|$1,360
|Rough
|$615
|$842
|$964
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,555
|$2,563
|$3,110
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,304
|$2,795
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,786
|$2,164
|Rough
|$770
|$1,267
|$1,534
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,437
|$2,281
|$2,739
|Clean
|$1,292
|$2,050
|$2,461
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,589
|$1,906
|Rough
|$712
|$1,128
|$1,351
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,201
|$3,081
|$3,558
|Clean
|$1,979
|$2,770
|$3,197
|Average
|$1,535
|$2,147
|$2,476
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,523
|$1,754