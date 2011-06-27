  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Chevrolet S-10 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,846$2,772$3,274
Clean$1,660$2,492$2,942
Average$1,288$1,931$2,278
Rough$915$1,371$1,614
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,765$2,728$3,250
Clean$1,587$2,452$2,920
Average$1,231$1,901$2,261
Rough$874$1,349$1,602
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,281$3,368$3,957
Clean$2,051$3,027$3,556
Average$1,591$2,346$2,753
Rough$1,130$1,665$1,951
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,701$3,325
Clean$1,393$2,428$2,988
Average$1,080$1,882$2,314
Rough$768$1,336$1,640
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,472$2,214$2,616
Clean$1,323$1,990$2,351
Average$1,026$1,542$1,820
Rough$729$1,094$1,290
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,241$1,703$1,955
Clean$1,115$1,531$1,756
Average$865$1,187$1,360
Rough$615$842$964
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,555$2,563$3,110
Clean$1,398$2,304$2,795
Average$1,084$1,786$2,164
Rough$770$1,267$1,534
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,437$2,281$2,739
Clean$1,292$2,050$2,461
Average$1,002$1,589$1,906
Rough$712$1,128$1,351
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet S-10 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,201$3,081$3,558
Clean$1,979$2,770$3,197
Average$1,535$2,147$2,476
Rough$1,091$1,523$1,754
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet S-10 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chevrolet S-10 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,452 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet S-10 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,452 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Chevrolet S-10, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,587 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,452 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chevrolet S-10. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chevrolet S-10 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 ranges from $874 to $3,250, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Chevrolet S-10 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.