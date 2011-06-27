  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,343$18,099$20,560
Clean$14,458$17,058$19,376
Average$12,688$14,977$17,007
Rough$10,918$12,895$14,637
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,225$22,040$24,557
Clean$18,116$20,772$23,142
Average$15,898$18,237$20,312
Rough$13,680$15,703$17,482
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,899$16,465$18,759
Clean$13,097$15,518$17,678
Average$11,494$13,625$15,516
Rough$9,890$11,731$13,355
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,907$20,805$23,397
Clean$16,874$19,609$22,049
Average$14,808$17,216$19,353
Rough$12,742$14,823$16,657
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,833$18,633$21,136
Clean$14,919$17,561$19,918
Average$13,093$15,418$17,482
Rough$11,266$13,276$15,047
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,501$19,480$22,141
Clean$15,549$18,360$20,865
Average$13,645$16,119$18,314
Rough$11,741$13,879$15,763
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,327$21,268$23,897
Clean$17,269$20,045$22,520
Average$15,155$17,599$19,767
Rough$13,041$15,153$17,013
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,424$17,048$19,391
Clean$13,592$16,067$18,274
Average$11,927$14,107$16,040
Rough$10,263$12,146$13,805
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,728$15,127$17,269
Clean$11,994$14,257$16,274
Average$10,525$12,517$14,284
Rough$9,057$10,777$12,294
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,648$17,277$19,626
Clean$13,803$16,284$18,495
Average$12,113$14,297$16,233
Rough$10,423$12,310$13,972
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,185$19,662$21,880
Clean$16,193$18,531$20,619
Average$14,211$16,270$18,098
Rough$12,228$14,009$15,577
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,626$14,443$16,957
Clean$10,955$13,613$15,980
Average$9,614$11,952$14,026
Rough$8,273$10,291$12,072
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,849$23,071$25,953
Clean$18,704$21,744$24,457
Average$16,414$19,091$21,467
Rough$14,124$16,438$18,476
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,488$20,334$22,879
Clean$16,480$19,165$21,561
Average$14,462$16,826$18,924
Rough$12,444$14,488$16,288
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,681$19,554$22,123
Clean$15,718$18,430$20,848
Average$13,794$16,181$18,299
Rough$11,869$13,932$15,750
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,177$20,133$22,774
Clean$16,186$18,975$21,462
Average$14,205$16,660$18,838
Rough$12,223$14,344$16,214
Sell my 2014 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Cadillac CTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,955 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,613 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac CTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,955 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,613 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Cadillac CTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,955 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,613 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Cadillac CTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Cadillac CTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Cadillac CTS ranges from $8,273 to $16,957, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Cadillac CTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.