Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,343
|$18,099
|$20,560
|Clean
|$14,458
|$17,058
|$19,376
|Average
|$12,688
|$14,977
|$17,007
|Rough
|$10,918
|$12,895
|$14,637
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,225
|$22,040
|$24,557
|Clean
|$18,116
|$20,772
|$23,142
|Average
|$15,898
|$18,237
|$20,312
|Rough
|$13,680
|$15,703
|$17,482
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,899
|$16,465
|$18,759
|Clean
|$13,097
|$15,518
|$17,678
|Average
|$11,494
|$13,625
|$15,516
|Rough
|$9,890
|$11,731
|$13,355
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,907
|$20,805
|$23,397
|Clean
|$16,874
|$19,609
|$22,049
|Average
|$14,808
|$17,216
|$19,353
|Rough
|$12,742
|$14,823
|$16,657
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,833
|$18,633
|$21,136
|Clean
|$14,919
|$17,561
|$19,918
|Average
|$13,093
|$15,418
|$17,482
|Rough
|$11,266
|$13,276
|$15,047
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,501
|$19,480
|$22,141
|Clean
|$15,549
|$18,360
|$20,865
|Average
|$13,645
|$16,119
|$18,314
|Rough
|$11,741
|$13,879
|$15,763
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,327
|$21,268
|$23,897
|Clean
|$17,269
|$20,045
|$22,520
|Average
|$15,155
|$17,599
|$19,767
|Rough
|$13,041
|$15,153
|$17,013
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,424
|$17,048
|$19,391
|Clean
|$13,592
|$16,067
|$18,274
|Average
|$11,927
|$14,107
|$16,040
|Rough
|$10,263
|$12,146
|$13,805
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,728
|$15,127
|$17,269
|Clean
|$11,994
|$14,257
|$16,274
|Average
|$10,525
|$12,517
|$14,284
|Rough
|$9,057
|$10,777
|$12,294
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,648
|$17,277
|$19,626
|Clean
|$13,803
|$16,284
|$18,495
|Average
|$12,113
|$14,297
|$16,233
|Rough
|$10,423
|$12,310
|$13,972
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,185
|$19,662
|$21,880
|Clean
|$16,193
|$18,531
|$20,619
|Average
|$14,211
|$16,270
|$18,098
|Rough
|$12,228
|$14,009
|$15,577
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,626
|$14,443
|$16,957
|Clean
|$10,955
|$13,613
|$15,980
|Average
|$9,614
|$11,952
|$14,026
|Rough
|$8,273
|$10,291
|$12,072
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,849
|$23,071
|$25,953
|Clean
|$18,704
|$21,744
|$24,457
|Average
|$16,414
|$19,091
|$21,467
|Rough
|$14,124
|$16,438
|$18,476
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,488
|$20,334
|$22,879
|Clean
|$16,480
|$19,165
|$21,561
|Average
|$14,462
|$16,826
|$18,924
|Rough
|$12,444
|$14,488
|$16,288
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,681
|$19,554
|$22,123
|Clean
|$15,718
|$18,430
|$20,848
|Average
|$13,794
|$16,181
|$18,299
|Rough
|$11,869
|$13,932
|$15,750
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,177
|$20,133
|$22,774
|Clean
|$16,186
|$18,975
|$21,462
|Average
|$14,205
|$16,660
|$18,838
|Rough
|$12,223
|$14,344
|$16,214