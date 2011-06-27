Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD (8.1L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,857
|$6,493
|$7,363
|Clean
|$4,419
|$5,905
|$6,698
|Average
|$3,543
|$4,730
|$5,369
|Rough
|$2,667
|$3,554
|$4,039
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,051
|$5,595
|$6,418
|Clean
|$3,686
|$5,088
|$5,838
|Average
|$2,956
|$4,075
|$4,679
|Rough
|$2,225
|$3,063
|$3,520
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,197
|$5,722
|$6,535
|Clean
|$3,818
|$5,204
|$5,945
|Average
|$3,061
|$4,168
|$4,765
|Rough
|$2,305
|$3,132
|$3,585