Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
dreamy, dependable truck
I have had this truk a very long time, I own three vehicles and this is the one auto that is still moving with finesse!
bad brakes
I cant keep brakes in this truck.Three sets of rotors,and the passenger rear drum keeps disintegrating.Close to a fire the last time.There is driveline snatch,a delayed cluncking in the drivetrain,that is scary to people that borrow it.It allways starts,it is great on the highway,allmost unstoppable,in snow,useless in ice or sand.No mechanic,private or dealer, has been able to diagnose the drive train problem One even said the brake problem and rear axle "play" were related.I have a brutal commute,all gas and brakes 11 miles each way through downtown Boston.
Amazing
Amazing small truck. I put A LOT of miles on this baby. Drove it up from the deep South to New England, then drove it all over New England. I pulled a trailer many a times (the thing thinks it's a 6 cylinder). I NEVER had a problem with it. It seemed to be ALIVE and always wanted to run. Until recently, but after 160,000 one would expect the steering rack and clutch to go. But the engine is spotless and runs GREAT!
1999 Mazda B2500SX
Experience with this truck has been exceptional. The little 4 cylinder engine provides adequate power for road driving, light hauling, and towing a 16' Bass Boat etc. Seats and suspension provide comfortable ride for extended trips. Minor electrical problem with inside dome light staying on for extended time when turned off. Other than that, an elxcellent truck.
Old Faithful
Had the 3.0L V6 regular cab for several years now, 225000k, still going strong. This is a real basic, no frills vehicle, nothing spectacular in performance. However, has never NOT started, has only let me down once when alternator finally went at 210000 mark...no biggie. Sure, I've had lots of little repairs, but all were done quickly. This truck has done lots of harsh-duty driving, so repairs are no surprise. She's showing no signs of trouble, will last forever. Recommended if you need something basic and steady, not hard on gas.
